Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brandneue News liefert jetzt Teil 2 dieser Kupfer-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Tradegate
23.09.26 | 15:39
11,990 Euro
+0,76 % +0,090
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,77012,19023.09.
11,77012,03023.09.
PR Newswire
24.09.2026 03:24 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release Limited-Edition Timepiece Celebrating MR-G 30th Anniversary.

Latticework Dial Finished in Platinum Leaf, with Structural Color Technology Employed to Create Metal Leaf-Inspired Textures for Bezel and Bracelet

TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new MR-G timepiece, adding to the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B2100HR, featuring a dimensional latticework dial inspired by kigumi*1 and finished in platinum leaf, is available in a limited edition of only 800 pieces worldwide.

*1 Kigumi is a traditional Japanese construction method and woodworking technique used for wooden joinery without the use of nails or other metal fittings.

To commemorate the 30 years since the debut of MR-G in 1996, Casio drew from metal leaf, embodying tradition and innovation. The design expresses a strength that transcends time through the theme of haruka (eternity). Metal leaf artist Hiroto Rakusho created an original artwork, which together with the timepiece design brings the world of haruka to life.

Built on the shock-resistant MRG-B2100 with its octagonal bezel, the new MRG-B2100HR features a dimensional latticework dial. Each timepiece is adorned with platinum leaf applied by Rakusho. Powdered platinum leaf creates depth and gives each timepiece distinct character.

The bezel and bracelet evoke Rakusho's artwork, with metal leaf-inspired textures rendered using structural color technology. *2 Precision laser processing produces colors that change with the viewing angle. The design brings together traditional techniques and cutting-edge technology to highlight the beauty of metal leaf.

*2 Structural color is the phenomenon in which iridescent colors appear on butterfly wings, minerals, and other objects. For this timepiece, structural color is achieved using an ultrashort-pulse laser.

The bezel is formed from 27 components, each polished before assembly. The bezel and bracelet employ the super-hard alloys COBARION*3 and DAT55G*4, respectively. Together, the finishes and materials deliver both refined metallic beauty and toughness.

*3 COBARION is a trademark for a cobalt-chromium alloy manufactured exclusively by Eiwa Co., Ltd.

*4 DAT is a registered trademark of Daido Steel Co., Ltd. in Japan.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-limited-edition-timepiece-celebrating-mr-g-30th-anniversary-302878690.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.