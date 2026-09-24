CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release Limited-Edition Timepiece Celebrating MR-G 30th Anniversary.

Latticework Dial Finished in Platinum Leaf, with Structural Color Technology Employed to Create Metal Leaf-Inspired Textures for Bezel and Bracelet

TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new MR-G timepiece, adding to the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B2100HR, featuring a dimensional latticework dial inspired by kigumi*1 and finished in platinum leaf, is available in a limited edition of only 800 pieces worldwide.

*1 Kigumi is a traditional Japanese construction method and woodworking technique used for wooden joinery without the use of nails or other metal fittings.

To commemorate the 30 years since the debut of MR-G in 1996, Casio drew from metal leaf, embodying tradition and innovation. The design expresses a strength that transcends time through the theme of haruka (eternity). Metal leaf artist Hiroto Rakusho created an original artwork, which together with the timepiece design brings the world of haruka to life.

Built on the shock-resistant MRG-B2100 with its octagonal bezel, the new MRG-B2100HR features a dimensional latticework dial. Each timepiece is adorned with platinum leaf applied by Rakusho. Powdered platinum leaf creates depth and gives each timepiece distinct character.

The bezel and bracelet evoke Rakusho's artwork, with metal leaf-inspired textures rendered using structural color technology. *2 Precision laser processing produces colors that change with the viewing angle. The design brings together traditional techniques and cutting-edge technology to highlight the beauty of metal leaf.

*2 Structural color is the phenomenon in which iridescent colors appear on butterfly wings, minerals, and other objects. For this timepiece, structural color is achieved using an ultrashort-pulse laser.

The bezel is formed from 27 components, each polished before assembly. The bezel and bracelet employ the super-hard alloys COBARION*3 and DAT55G*4, respectively. Together, the finishes and materials deliver both refined metallic beauty and toughness.

*3 COBARION is a trademark for a cobalt-chromium alloy manufactured exclusively by Eiwa Co., Ltd. *4 DAT is a registered trademark of Daido Steel Co., Ltd. in Japan.

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