CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release G-SHOCK Featuring Refined Metal Beauty with Multi-Component Construction

Nano-Processing Technology Used to Create a Lustrous Three-Dimensional Dial

TOKYO, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the G-STEEL line of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. Combining signature G-SHOCK toughness with a sleek metal exterior, the new GST-W1000 brings out the beauty of metal with a multi-component construction featuring different finishes applied to individual surfaces.

Ever since its debut in 1983, G-SHOCK timepieces have been delivering innovation in functionality, construction, and design, with shock-resistant construction at their core. The G-STEEL line features metal watches that express toughness using advanced metalworking technologies, with particular attention to form and finish.

The new GST-W1000 is a shock-resistant watch that accentuates the textural appeal of the metal by using multiple individually finished components. The exterior employs a new construction that combines four carefully finished metal components instead of using a single bezel component to cover the center case. In addition, the innovative exterior design conceals the mounting screws on the sides while maintaining shock resistance, creating an integrated appearance from the bezel to the bracelet. Four distinct finishes - straight hairline, circular hairline, mirror, and honing - are applied to bring out the refined beauty of the metal.

The dial features a three-dimensional geometric texture created using nano-processing technology from Yamagata Casio, the "mother factory" of G-SHOCK. The radial finish creates distinct reflections across the dial surfaces extending outward from the center. As the wrist moves, each surface catches the light differently, creating changing patterns of shading and luster.

The watch also incorporates TOUGH MVT. 2 for precision timekeeping. Building on the capabilities of the original TOUGH MVT.,*1 TOUGH MVT. 2 detects external disturbances such as impacts and magnetic fields and performs self-regulating control by automatically correcting the hand positions to maintain accurate time display.

*1 A solar-powered analog movement with automatic time correction, engineered for outstanding precision, reliability, and usability.

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