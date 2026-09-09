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WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 17:09
11,700 Euro
-0,51 % -0,060
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,68011,87008.09.
11,61011,89008.09.
PR Newswire
09.09.2026 03:18 Uhr
108 Leser
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CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release G-SHOCK Featuring Refined Metal Beauty with Multi-Component Construction

Nano-Processing Technology Used to Create a Lustrous Three-Dimensional Dial

TOKYO, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the G-STEEL line of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. Combining signature G-SHOCK toughness with a sleek metal exterior, the new GST-W1000 brings out the beauty of metal with a multi-component construction featuring different finishes applied to individual surfaces.

Ever since its debut in 1983, G-SHOCK timepieces have been delivering innovation in functionality, construction, and design, with shock-resistant construction at their core. The G-STEEL line features metal watches that express toughness using advanced metalworking technologies, with particular attention to form and finish.

The new GST-W1000 is a shock-resistant watch that accentuates the textural appeal of the metal by using multiple individually finished components. The exterior employs a new construction that combines four carefully finished metal components instead of using a single bezel component to cover the center case. In addition, the innovative exterior design conceals the mounting screws on the sides while maintaining shock resistance, creating an integrated appearance from the bezel to the bracelet. Four distinct finishes - straight hairline, circular hairline, mirror, and honing - are applied to bring out the refined beauty of the metal.

The dial features a three-dimensional geometric texture created using nano-processing technology from Yamagata Casio, the "mother factory" of G-SHOCK. The radial finish creates distinct reflections across the dial surfaces extending outward from the center. As the wrist moves, each surface catches the light differently, creating changing patterns of shading and luster.

The watch also incorporates TOUGH MVT. 2 for precision timekeeping. Building on the capabilities of the original TOUGH MVT.,*1 TOUGH MVT. 2 detects external disturbances such as impacts and magnetic fields and performs self-regulating control by automatically correcting the hand positions to maintain accurate time display.

*1 A solar-powered analog movement with automatic time correction, engineered for outstanding precision, reliability, and usability.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-g-shock-featuring-refined-metal-beauty-with-multi-component-construction-302869751.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.