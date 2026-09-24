L'ORÉAL: L'ORÉAL SUCCESSFULLY PRICES A 2 BILLION EURO TRIPLE TRANCHE BOND

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L'ORÉAL SUCCESSFULLY PRICES A 2 BILLION EURO TRIPLE TRANCHE BOND

Clichy, 24 September 2026 - L'Oréal today announces that it has successfully priced a bond offering for an aggregate nominal amount of €2 billion.

The offering is composed of three tranches:

- A €850 million 2-year floating rate bond paying a coupon of Euribor 3M + 27 bps p.a.

- A €500 million 3-year fixed rate bond paying a coupon of 3.75 % p.a.

- A €650 million 7-year fixed rate bond paying a coupon of 4.00 % p.a.

The net proceeds of the bond will be used for general corporate purposes.

The bond, which is expected to be rated AA (Stable) by S&P and Aa1 (Stable) by Moody's, will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris from the settlement date, which is scheduled to be 30 September 2026.

BNP Paribas, HSBC, and Société Générale are acting as Global Coordinators. Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, ING, Santander, and Standard Chartered Bank AG are acting as Active Joint Bookrunners.

About L'Oréal

For over 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 40 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 95,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2025 the Group generated sales amounting to 44.05 billion euros. With 22 research centers across 9 regional hubs around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and more than 8,000 Digital, Tech and Data talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

In 2025, L'Oréal Groupe has been named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries in Europe.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

L'ORÉAL CONTACTS

Switchboard

+33 (0) 1 47 56 70 00

Individual shareholder relations

Angelique Fruchtenreich

+33 (0)1 47 56 45 35

angelique.fruchtenreich@loreal.com

Investor relations

Eva Quiroga

+33 (0)7 88 14 22 65

eva.quiroga@loreal.com

Journalists

Brune Diricq

+33 (0)6 63 85 29 87

brune.diricq@loreal.com

Christine Burke

+33 (0)6 75 54 38 15

christine.burke@loreal.com

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the website for shareholders and investors,

www.loreal-finance.com or the L'Oréal Finance app; alternatively, call +33 (0)1 40 14 80 50.

Follow us on LinkedIn @L'Oréal

Follow us on Instagram @lorealgroupe

www.loreal.com

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