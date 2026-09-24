

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a near 2-month low of 0.7018 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-week low of 110.81 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7033 and 111.32, respectively.



Against the euro, the Canadian dollar and the New Zealand dollar, the aussie slipped to 8-day lows of 1.6202, 0.9902 and 1.2357 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.6183, 0.9919 and 1.2394, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.69 against the greenback, 109.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the euro, 0.97 against the loonie and 1.22 against the kiwi.



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