Teleste Corporation: Teleste Awarded Landmark Contract by Siemens Mobility for Modernization Program in Copenhagen

TURKU, Finland, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Mobility has selected Teleste to deliver on-board passenger information and CCTV systems for the next generation of trains for the Copenhagen S-bane network operated by Danish State Railways (DSB). The initial contract value, excluding maintenance and additional train options, is approximately 40 million euros. Teleste's deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028 and continue through 2040. The first trains are expected to enter passenger service in 2032.

The project supports the modernization of the Danish railways through the introduction of 226 fully automated four-car trainsets, with an option for up to 100 additional units, creating the world's largest open railway system with automated train operation. The new fleet is part of the largest investment in the 90-year history of Copenhagen's S-bane network.

Teleste's delivery includes on-board passenger information, public announcement, CCTV, and passenger communication systems, managed by Teleste's S-ARRIVE software platform. The solution supports reliable and passenger-focused rail operations while contributing to passenger comfort in the new fleet.

The new trains combine a distinctive design with open and flexible passenger spaces. Fully integrated into the onboard environment, Teleste's passenger information and intelligent video analytics solutions enhance the travel experience, improve safety, and support operational efficiency. Based on state-of-the-art technologies, the solution delivers high reliability and a low total cost of ownership throughout the fleet's lifecycle.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Siemens Mobility on this iconic project. Teleste's on-board systems will contribute to delivering an exceptional and future-ready passenger experience for Copenhagen. As our first project together, it marks the beginning of a strong partnership, bringing together the expertise and industry knowledge of both companies in one of Europe's most significant rail modernization programs." says Valerian Sand, Executive Vice President, Public Safety and Mobility, Teleste.

The project further highlights Teleste's position as a trusted provider of intelligent solutions with a proven track record in large-scale public transport programs.

More information

Teleste

Linda Kallas, SVP, Communications

linda.kallas@teleste.com

Tel. +358 40 596 3012

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2025, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 138,6 million and it had approximately 630 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

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