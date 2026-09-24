

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc fell to nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 0.8284 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.8229.



Against the euro and the yen, the franc slipped to 3-day lows of 0.9434 and 191.06 from an early near 3-week high of 0.9373 and more than a 2-week high of 192.49, respectively.



The franc dropped to a 2-day low of 1.0968 against the pound, from an early near 3-week high of 1.0900.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.83 against the greenback, 0.95 against the euro, 187.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the pound.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News