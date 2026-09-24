Highlights:

Completed 11 diamond drill holes totalling 4,014m in and around the Florin RIRGS gold deposit.

Seven holes were drilled south and southwest of the current Florin inferred resource footprint, to test if the deposit extends in this direction and at depth.

Four holes were step-out exploration holes, three testing a soil anomaly immediately west of the Florin resource footprint (the Denari target) and one hole testing the Treadwell/Saddle target approximately 400m to the east.

All holes intersected either hornfels or quartz monzonite or both, with quartz veins, stockworks, micro veinlets and disseminated sulphides that have the potential to carry gold mineralization.

Assays will be reported when received.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (OTC Pink: GDSRF) (the "Company", "Gold Strike" or "GSR") is pleased to announce that it has completed its 2026 drill program on the Florin Gold Project. The Florin Gold Project is a reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) style gold deposit located in the Clear Creek cluster of reduced Cretaceous aged mineralized intrusives that also hosts Sitka Gold Corp's RC Gold Project (15km to the southwest), within the Tombstone Gold Belt, see Figure 1 for location. The Florin Gold Project hosts a pit-constrained inferred mineral resource of 2.507 million ounces of gold (162.7 million tonnes grading 0.48 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au")1 at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off) that remains open in all directions and at depth.

Peter Miles, CEO commented, "Completing our first drill program at the Florin Gold Project marks a pivotal milestone for Gold Strike. With a new five-year, 60,000-metre drill permit2 in hand, established camp infrastructure, and our flagship Florin, FLR, and RJ projects now consolidated in GSR under one technical team, we have a strong foundation for future resource growth.

"Having completed comprehensive airborne geophysics - including magnetic, radiometric, and electromagnetic surveys - alongside targeted ground exploration, we see immense potential across this district. Shareholders can look forward to news releases detailing drill assays, geophysical interpretations and field results as results are received and compiled."

Figure 1: Location of GSR's Florin, RJ and FLR projects within the Tombstone Gold Belt in Yukon and their proximity to Sitka Gold's RC Property. Also showing GSR's Gold Strike One and Gold Strike Two projects and their proximity to Snowline Gold's Valley Deposit.

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Table 1 gives the location co-ordinates and collar information for each hole and Figure 2 is a plan map of their location in relation to the historic drilling and the Florin resource footprint.

Figure 2: Plan view of the historic drill holes (in white), showing the Florin resource footprint (pink) and the 2026 program (black).

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Seven of the 11 holes completed targeted the south and southwest of the Florin resource, where it remained open, being designed to determine if the mineralization extends in this direction near the collars and to test beneath the resource footprint at depth. Drilled at a bearing of 030° perpendicular to the main structural trend of the Florin resource (120° - 300° SE-NW) all collared in mineralized (with sulphides) brecciated or fractured hornfels (after Devonian aged siltstones of the Portrait Lake formation) with drill holes 26F-05 and 26F-08 crossing into the quartz monzonite intrusion defining its southern edge. Three of the holes, 26F-01, 26F-04 and 26F-06 were drilled at a bearing of 120° parallel to the main structural trend to check for grade continuity in this direction and to also test below the Florin resource footprint at depth. Drill hole 26F-06 also tested the western boundary, collaring in hornfels and ending in quartz monzonite intrusive.

The exploration holes 26F-07, 26F-09 and 26F-11 targeted a gold in soil anomaly, the Denari zone, that trended to the NW past the Florin resource footprint. Drill hole 26F-11 unexpectedly collared an intrusive, went through a zone of hornfels and then completed in intrusive. This intrusive had not been mapped this far west and warrants further surface mapping and drilling. The other holes encountered hornfels throughout, with minor sills/dykes of the quartz monzonite intrusive.

Drill hole 26F-10 was drilled 400m east of the Florin resource footprint, where historic drilling indicated a separate zone of gold mineralization. This hole was collared in hornfels (after quartzite) and showed a different character of mineralization to the hornfels (after siltstone) encountered in the other holes, with more intense veining but less sulphides.

Photos 1-4 below show examples of some of the styles of mineralization and veining encountered. Although the 2026 drill holes have appeared to sample mineralization visually similar to that encountered in the historic drill holes, the gold tenor is notoriously hard to gauge visually. Assays are required for certainty.





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The drill core was sent by chain of custody to Whitehorse for logging and sampling. This work is expected to complete mid-October 2026. Over half of the sampling is already complete and shipped to the laboratory. The first results are expected soon and will be released when they become available.

Table 1: 2026 Drill program collar table

Hole ID N_NAD83Z8 E_NAD83Z8 Elev (m) Azimuth Dip Total

Depth (m) Comments 26F-01 7094033.5 413659.7 1433.0 1200 -450 588.6 Florin SW 26F-02 7094014.4 413547.2 1381.4 300 -500 225.0 Florin SW 26F-03 7094012.9 413546.2 1381.4 300 -750 296.0 Florin SW 26F-04 7094034.3 413658.8 1433.0 1200 -750 545.0 Florin SW 26F-05 7093800.7 413593.7 1485.2 300 -600 553.5 Florin S 26F-06 7094123.8 413495.6 1351.1 1200 -600 259.3 Florin W 26F-07 7094075.5 413468.2 1333.5 300 -600 325.3 Denari 26F-08 7093820.3 413800.5 1523.5 300 -600 381.0 Florin S 26F-09 7094076.8 413468.1 1333.5 350 -810 285.0 Denari 26F-10 7093935.0 414876.0 1584.6 400 -600 192.0 Treadwell 26F-11 7094138.0 413388.9 1304.8 300 -600 363.1 Denari Notes: Locations were surveyed using RTK GPS with a DNSS correction UTM NAD83 Zone 8. The device gives centimetre precision in the easting and northing and half-metre accuracy in elevation. Drill rigs were aligned using an IMDEX alignment device. Holes were drilled using HQ diameter, drillhole 26F-08 was reduced to NQ at 285m depth. The bearing is based on true north.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Kelsch, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who has verified the data underlying such information. Mr. Kelsch is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Gold Strike Resources Corp.

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential gold opportunities within its highly prospective land package in the proven, but underexplored Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon. The Company holds a 100% interest in its five core Yukon projects: the Florin Gold Project, the FLR Gold Project, the RJ Gold Project, Gold Strike One Project, and Gold Strike Two Project, which together represent a district-scale land package with multiple near-surface exploration targets. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is well positioned to leverage past exploration successes to create shareholder value.

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent, Nearby or Geologically Similar Properties

Mineralization hosted on adjacent, nearby or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is identified by words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential", "intend", "goal", "designed to", and similar expressions.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company cannot give any assurance that it will prove correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, it involves inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of further regulatory and First Nation approvals. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation: the receipt, analysis and reporting of assay data; the release of drill assays, geophysical interpretations and field results; and expectations regarding the potential for gold mineralization. Exploration activities in Yukon are subject to seasonal access constraints, engagement with local communities and Indigenous rights holders, availability of financing, and the inherent uncertainties of mineral exploration, including the risk that drill results do not confirm grade continuity or resource expansion potential. Risks specific to the foregoing include laboratory capacity constraints affecting assay turnaround, delays in processing and interpreting airborne geophysical data, adverse weather or access conditions, the failure of exploration programs to identify economic mineralization.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, results, or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 See the Company's technical report titled "Florin Gold Project Technical Report - Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon Territory", dated December 5, 2025 for further details of the mineral resource estimate.

2 Class 3 Quartz Mining Land Use Approval LQ00621, issued by the Mineral Tenure and Exploration Branch, Government of Yukon, effective September 17, 2026.

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