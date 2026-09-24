Two months after enabling Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol, Cleverbridge completed France's first Passkey-authenticated agentic purchase, on a consumer Revolut card

Cleverbridge, a managed global commerce platform for software and technology companies, today announced that it completed France's first Passkey-authenticated agentic payment in a live checkout, in a pilot with Visa and Revolut announced earlier this month.

Visa's test agent, My Agent, initiated the purchase. Cleverbridge recognized it as an approved agent through Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol and completed the checkout. A Visa Payment Passkey authenticated the transaction, supporting Strong Customer Authentication requirements in Europe, and Revolut authorized the payment on a French consumer retail card.

The transaction was powered by Visa Intelligent Commerce, running on Visa's existing payment infrastructure. Visa has said that passkeys guarantee purchase intent, protecting the consumer from agent mistakes during the purchase and protecting the merchant from AI-led chargeback requests.

In July, Cleverbridge announced it was among the first merchants to enable Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol and Agentic Directory, and had begun completing agent-initiated transactions in its own environment. This transaction takes that work into market, with a live consumer card issued by Revolut.

"Agents need more control than an ordinary purchase, not less, and it has to work in a live market rather than a lab," said Richard Stevenson, CEO of Cleverbridge. "Here the merchant knew which agent it was dealing with and the customer's bank stayed in charge of the payment. That is what has to be true before agentic commerce can carry real volume, and helping define it is why we are in this programme."

Support for approved AI agents is being built into the commerce environment Cleverbridge operates, rather than becoming a separate project each software and technology company has to run. Agentic commerce remains at an early stage, and Cleverbridge is continuing to work with Visa through the Agentic Ready programme on how verified agents can be recognized and governed in live commerce.

To discuss what agentic commerce means for your business, contact the Cleverbridge team.

About Cleverbridge

Cleverbridge is a managed global commerce platform for enterprise software and technology companies, combining infrastructure with services to help clients sell, renew, and grow more profitably across go-to-market models. Whether launching a new sales channel, consolidating a fragmented commerce stack, expanding into new markets, or automating orders and renewals, companies trust Cleverbridge to take responsibility for the whole operation running the payments, billing, tax, compliance, and demand generation that their digital revenue depends on.

Founded in 2005, Cleverbridge processes more than $1 billion in volume annually across 240+ markets, with clients including Autodesk, SUSE, Tenable, Veeam, and Shure. Learn more at grow.cleverbridge.com.

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Contacts:

Gordon Knapp

gordon.knapp@cleverbridge.com