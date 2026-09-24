

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At an AI regulation debate at the UN Security Council featuring some of the world's top AI executives, Council members differed over how the global community should respond when the security threats posed by the technology is implicated.



While many countries believe international institutions should play a role in governing this rapidly developing technology, the United States rejected any attempt to impose international controls. China, another leader in this field, urged that AI should not become a game that only the rich can play.



'Our primary responsibility is to ensure that continued advances in superintelligence benefit our citizens and safeguard their liberty and way of life,' said Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.



He underscored that while the technology is advancing rapidly, this 'is not a reason to pause its further development or to constrain it with new global governance structures'.



Claiming the United States as 'the leader in frontier superintelligence', the U.S. representative said the Trump administratoin has acted to ensure that frontier keeps moving safely and responsibly, and is committed to diplomacy on emerging technology. He declared, 'International dialogue in this forum and in others cannot be allowed to drift towards global governance.'



Citing President Donald Trump's remarks to the General Assembly, he said that his country 'totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme of control of superintelligence'.



Fu Cong, China's Permanent Representative at the UN, lashed out at 'certain major Powers' attempt to maintain their technological edge through monopoly in their quest for digital hegemony'.



In apparent reference to the U.S., he rejected the notion of 'banding together into a petty us-versus-them clique in the tech sector', and forcing other countries to use their technology over China's.



This not only hampers global progress - especially for smaller nations - but also increases the risk of fragmented technical standards and incompatibility between systems, 'thus putting global security in serious jeopardy', he stressed.



The Chinese envoy called on all countries to enhance cooperation, promote open-source ecosystems and work together for global scientific and technological advancement. Further, relevant businesses - 'especially tech giants' - should fulfil their responsibilities, counter the dissemination of misinformation and hate speech and 'subject themselves to regulation by law and oversight by the public'.



'AI is a shared asset for all humanity, and should not become rich countries' and rich people's game,' he stressed, spotlighting his country's initiative for global AI governance and inviting countries to join in this endeavour.



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