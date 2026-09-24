

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUNPHARMA.NS) announced the commercial availability of Taro-Methylphenidate ER for Canadian patients in Ontario and Quebec. Taro-Methylphenidate ER is the only bioequivalent to Concerta with an osmotic delivery system indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in patients six years of age and older. Taro-Methylphenidate ER is currently reimbursed by Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec in Quebec and the Ontario Public Drug Program.



'We continue to work with public and private formularies to support patient access in every province across the country' said Barb Pimentel, General Manager Generics and Consumer Healthcare, Sun Pharma.



Sun Pharma shares closed trading at INR 1,851.00 on NSE, down 0.75%.



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