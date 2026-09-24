Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is delighted to announce the completion of a 5 lines 3D IP Volterra diamond array program by SJ Geophysics Ltd.

The analysis and 3 D inversion of the data has revealed deep IP chargeability targets beneath the known mineralization at both the Cuba and southeast the South Gold Zone (Figure 1).





Figure 1: Cuba and Southern Gold Zone mineralization outlines.

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These chargeability anomalies are one of the key targets of the upcoming, fully financed, fall-winter drilling exploration campaign. The Company anticipates drilling to begin mid-October 2026.

The exploration team, with inputs from SJ Geophysics Ltd., has now developed a new 3D model containing the IP chargeability and resistivity, all the past diamond drill holes completed by the Company, with geology and mineralization.

The 2013 magnetic survey will be incorporated in the 3D model prior to the drilling start up.

When the magnetic survey has been incorporated in the 3D model the Company will finalize drill hole collars, azimuth, dip and lengths.

Sego plans to make maps and targets available on our website in October.

Highlights

Cuba Zone

Based on the current deposit modelling the Cuba Zone is thought to be the upper extensions or expression of a deeper alkaline porphyry copper system similar to Copper Mountain alkaline porphyry copper deposit, Britten et al. 2020[1].

The Cuba zone is a structurally controlled northwest to southeast copper gold silver mineralization trend of up to 300 m by 600. With past drill hole intersects including:

100 m of 0.95% Cu and 0.55 g/t Au in DDH 12-21

105 m of 0.31% Cu and 0.08 g/t Au in DDH 17-30

64m of 0.46% Cu and 0.14 g/t Au in DDH 08-04.

A high chargeability IP anomaly was identified by the 3D model to underlie known mineralization in the Cuba Zone from 400 m below surface to the maximum survey depth of 500 m below surface. The chargeability was increasing in size and strength with depth to a large east-west chargeability approximately 200m by 500 m (Figure 2).

Figure 2 IP Chargeability Level 500 m below surface

Deep drilling in DDH 71 intersected wide zones of phyllic and potassic alteration at depth (News Release February 2, 2026) which the 3D model has shown to be in the vicinity of the deep and large IP chargeability anomaly.

The current drill program is designed to intersect the deep IP chargeability anomaly at about 450 m's depth to confirm if it is part of the main porphyry copper mineralization system.



Figure 2 IP Chargeability Level 500 m below surface

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South Gold Zone

During fall 2025 diamond drilling program, drill logging noted chalcopyrite visible along some fractures and in occasional clots in DDH-MM-26-66, 68 and 69 (News Release, December 19, 2025).

This sulfide mineralization was associated with patchy to moderate potassic alteration, which has been over printed by later chlorite, sericite pyrite alteration. The sulfide mineralization is hosted in a series of faulted and brecciated monzodiorite, microdiorite and diorite intrusives.

Several 1 metre intervals were identified within the altered core with chalcopyrite were anomalous for copper and ranged from 0.1% (1,000 ppm) copper to 0.2% (2,000 ppm) copper is associated with gold and silver mineralization.

The 3D IP Volterra survey identified a chargeability anomaly extending from approximately 120 m in the north towards approximately 450 m in the southeast that appear as a semi-circle to the north, east and south of the Southern Gold Zone at approximately 300m below surface (Figure 3).





Figure 3: Chargeability anomaly encircling the eastern part of the known mineralization of the Southern Gold Zone.

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This chargeability anomaly could be related to deeper alkaline porphyry copper-gold mineralization.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates, and blank samples are systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol for the fall-winter drilling exploration program. The Company also regularly sends for check assays to another laboratory as part of the quality assurance and quality control protocol.

This news release was reviewed and approved by Tor Bruland, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101, and is a Non-Independent Consulting Geologist commissioned by Sego Resources Inc.

About the Project:

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The Miner Mountain Project combines alkalic porphyry copper-gold mineralization in the Cuba Zone and the elevated gold with variable copper content mineralization in the Southern Gold Zone (considered a distal alkalic copper-gold porphyry mineralization). The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Hudbay Minerals Inc. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

[1]Britten, R.M., Watson, A., and Stevenson, J.P., 2020. The Miner Mountain property-Upper expression of an alkalic porphyry copper-gold deposit, southern British Columbia. In: Sharman, E.R., Land, J.R., and Chapman, J.B., (Eds)., Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Special Volume 57, pp. 711-725

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