Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its 2026 June IP Survey is now complete on the Miner Mountain Project located 3 km north of Princeton, British Columbia. The purpose of this deeper and more tightly spaced IP Survey is to refine copper-gold porphyry targets in the Cuba Zone and explore for gold and copper-gold targets in the South Gold Zone area.

The IP data compilation and modeling is now underway.

A fully funded drill campaign of approximately 1,500 metres will then follow.

The June IP survey was designed and carried out by SJ Geophysics of Delta BC on 200 m line spacing that infills the previous 2009 Titan IP survey that had data collection, on 200 m line spacing. The resulting amalgamation of the two surveys will have 100 m line spacing and is expected to deliver sharper and much deeper resolution of targets down to 500m below surface.

The 2026 June IP lines cover the existing known mineralization within the Cuba copper-gold zone and the Southern Gold Zone (see Figure 1). The Southern Gold Zone was at the edge of the 2009 Titan survey and the combined IP survey is expected to delineate the chargeability with better resolution around and beneath the known gold mineralization or Exploration Target as defined in SRK Consulting (Canada) review presentation to Sego on August 29, 2024 and described in Sego September 24, 2024 news release.

FIGURE 1

Following its recent $1.06 million placing Sego is fully funded with over $1.4 million cash in hand.

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About the Project:

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The Miner Mountain Project combines alkalic porphyry copper-gold mineralization in the Cuba and other zones and the recently discovered gold mineralization in the Southern Gold Zone which may be distal to an alkalic copper-gold porphyry. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of major producer Copper Mountain Mine operated by HudBay Minerals Inc.

Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

This news release was reviewed and approved by Tor Bruland, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101, and is an Independent Consulting Geologist commissioned by Sego Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304679

Source: Sego Resources Inc.