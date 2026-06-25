Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting held June 22, 2026.

Mr. Felix Grabher, appointed March 31, 2026, has been elected to the board of directors at the Company's AGM. He is the Managing Director of Grabher GmbH & Co KG, formerly known as FruchtExpress Grabher of Frastanz, Austria. Grabher GmbH is a major food wholesale distributor serving the Austrian hospitality and foodservice sector.

Through Grabher GmbH & Co KG, Mr. Grabher has become a significant shareholder of Sego Resources Inc. commencing in 2020. He brings to the Board a long-term owner's perspective, strong commercial judgement, and practical experience in capital allocation and risk management together with significant contacts within the German speaking investment community.

Mr. Douglas Cater B.Sc., P.Geo., ICD.D is a new director elected at the Company's AGM. Mr. Cater is a consulting geologist and director of several junior explorers.

Douglas Cater is a professional geologist who has worked extensively across Canada and internationally for more than 35 years, with a particular focus on the Kirkland Lake / Timmins gold camps. He has held positions with both senior and intermediate gold producers, including Barrick, Placer Dome and Kinross.

Mr. David Speck has stood down from the board of directors to lead and re-vitalize the Company's Advisory Board.

All of the items voted on at the AGM passed with over 99% support from shareholders.

About the Project

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry and gold exploration project located near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Hudbay Minerals Inc. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work on the Miner Mountain Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

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Source: Sego Resources Inc.