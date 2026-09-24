How To Help Prevent Home Title Theft: Warning Signs and Tips From KeyBank

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Imagine learning that your home has been sold without your knowledge.

That is the potential consequence of home title theft, a form of fraud that can expose property owners to foreclosure, financial losses and legal disputes. KeyBank is providing tips to help you understand how the scheme works, recognize its warning signs and monitor property records so you can respond quickly to suspicious activity.

What is home title theft?

Home title theft, also called title fraud or deed fraud, occurs when a criminal uses forged documents to fraudulently transfer ownership of a property. Because property documents are filed in public records, the fraudulent transfer may go unnoticed until the legitimate owner receives an unexpected notice or discovers another problem.

After appearing as the owner on paper, a fraudster may attempt to:

Sell the property to an unsuspecting buyer.

Obtain a mortgage or home equity loan using the property.

Rent the property and collect income.

Take the proceeds and leave the legitimate owner to address the resulting financial and legal issues.

How does home title theft happen?

Home title theft commonly follows three stages:

1. A criminal obtains the homeowner's personal information

Fraudsters may acquire personal information through data breaches, phishing emails, stolen mail, malware or purchases on the dark web.

2. The criminal creates forged property documents

Using the stolen information, the fraudster creates fraudulent property records, sometimes including a quitclaim deed, and forges the owner's signature.

3. The documents are filed with a county office

The fraudulent documents are submitted to the county recorder's office. Once recorded, public records may incorrectly show the fraudster as the property's legal owner.

Who may face greater risk of title fraud?

Some properties and homeowners may warrant closer monitoring. These include:

Seniors who may overlook early warning signs.

Owners of vacation homes or rental properties.

Estates belonging to recently deceased homeowners.

Longtime homeowners with substantial equity and little or no remaining mortgage debt.

People who have previously experienced identity theft or a data breach.

What are the warning signs of home title theft?

Homeowners should investigate unusual financial, legal or property-related activity. Potential warning signs include:

Bills, loan statements or foreclosure notices that were not expected.

Mail referencing a property sale or transfer the owner did not authorize.

Property tax or utility bills issued in another person's name.

Unknown tenants or prospective buyers arriving at the property.

Mortgages or credit inquiries the homeowner does not recognize.

County notifications concerning documents the homeowner did not file.

No single sign necessarily establishes that title fraud has occurred, but unfamiliar activity should be verified promptly through the appropriate financial institution, credit bureau or county office.

How can homeowners help protect themselves?

Protect personal information and important documents

Homeowners can reduce exposure by shredding sensitive documents before disposal and storing original deeds in a fireproof safe. They should not provide one-time passcodes, PINs, passwords, Social Security numbers, birth dates, driver's license numbers or other confidential information to unverified contacts.

Unexpected messages or requests should be verified by contacting the person or organization through a known phone number or trusted communication channel. KeyBank also recommends passwords containing at least 15 characters, with upper- and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols, as well as multifactor authentication whenever it is available.

Monitor credit reports and property records

Homeowners should review their credit reports for unfamiliar mortgages or home equity lines of credit. A credit-monitoring service can also provide alerts about changes to a credit report.

Some counties provide free property-fraud alerts. Homeowners can search for their county's property fraud alert program and enroll if one is available. KeyBank also recommends checking the county recorder's website for unauthorized filings and reviewing property records at least quarterly.

Review owner's title insurance options

Owner's title insurance is generally purchased once and is intended to protect the owner's legal property rights. Depending on the terms and conditions of a specific policy, coverage may include legal expenses arising from a fraudulent ownership claim, financial losses connected to forgery or identity theft, and defense against invalid liens or claims.

Homeowners should consult their title insurance provider to understand the protections, exclusions and claim requirements in their own policy.

What should you do if you suspect home title theft?

A homeowner who discovers suspicious property activity should take the following steps:

Contact the county recorder or registrar of deeds. Verify recent filings and request copies of documents that appear suspicious. Contact relevant banks or financial institutions. KeyBank clients can report suspected fraud through the online banking Security Center, call the Fraud Client Service Center at 1-800-433-0124, dial 711 for TTY/TRS, or visit a KeyBank branch. File a police report. A report establishes a legal record of the suspected fraud. Contact the three major credit bureaus. Obtain a credit report and consider placing fraud alerts and a credit freeze. The numbers listed by KeyBank are Equifax: 1-800-685-1111, Experian: 1-888-397-3742 and TransUnion: 1-800-909-9972. Report the identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission. Reports can be submitted at IdentityTheft.gov or by calling 1-877-438-4338. Contact a real estate attorney. Legal assistance may be needed to resolve a disputed property title. Notify the title insurance company. Homeowners with applicable coverage should contact the insurer about filing a claim.

Frequently asked questions about home title theft

Is home title theft the same as deed fraud?

Yes. The terms home title theft, title fraud and deed fraud are commonly used to describe schemes in which forged documents are used to fraudulently transfer property ownership.

Can someone take out a loan using a stolen property title?

A fraudster who appears as the owner in property records may attempt to obtain a mortgage or home equity loan against the property.

How can I check whether my property title has changed?

Review records through the county recorder's website or office and request copies of any unfamiliar filings. If the county offers a property-fraud alert program, homeowners can enroll to receive notifications.

Does title insurance cover home title theft?

Coverage depends on the specific policy. Some owner's title insurance policies may cover legal fees, losses related to forgery or identity theft, or defense against invalid claims and liens.

Where can KeyBank clients report suspected fraud?

KeyBank clients can use the online banking Security Center, call 1-800-433-0124, dial 711 for TTY/TRS, or visit a KeyBank branch.

Staying informed about fraud

KeyBank provides educational information about fraud, emerging scams and preventive strategies. Additional resources are available through KeyBank's fraud information center at key.com/fraud.

This material is provided as general information only; the information contained herein may not apply to all situations. Nothing in this material shall be regarded as an offer or solicitation by KeyBank or its affiliates. This is not intended to be a recommendation or advice for your specific situation (including financial, accounting, legal, or tax advice). Consult appropriate professionals for your specific circumstances.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/how-to-help-prevent-home-title-theft-warning-signs-and-tips-from-key-1226688