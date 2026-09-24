Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rekordumsätze, Humana-Deal und nur 28 Mio. CAD Börsenwert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q4DC | ISIN: CH0038863350 | Ticker-Symbol: NESR
Tradegate
24.09.26 | 15:31
82,76 Euro
+1,06 % +0,87
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Schweiz 20
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NESTLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,4782,5018:47
82,5882,5915:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2026 18:22 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nestlé S.A.: Nestlé appoints Manuela Bernasconi as Group General Counsel; Leanne Geale to retire at year end

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)

.............

Nestlé appoints Manuela Bernasconi as Group General Counsel; Leanne Geale to retire at year end

Nestlé's Board of Directors has appointed Manuela Bernasconi, currently General Counsel for Zone Americas, as Group General Counsel and a member of the Group Executive Board, effective 1 January 2027. After seven years as Nestlé's Group General Counsel, Leanne Geale will retire.

Manuela Bernasconi joined Nestlé in 2007 as Legal Counsel in Corporate & Group Compliance and has since held a series of increasingly senior legal leadership roles across the company. After serving in roles within Zone Europe and Nestlé Switzerland, she joined Nespresso in 2017 and was appointed General Counsel for Nespresso in 2020. She subsequently served as General Counsel for Zone Latin America before being appointed General Counsel for Zone Americas in January 2025.

Philipp Navratil, Nestlé CEO, said: "With nearly 20 years of experience at Nestlé, Manuela combines deep legal expertise with a strong understanding of our company. She is a trusted adviser with a proven ability to navigate complex legal, regulatory and compliance matters. Her leadership and strategic perspective make her ideally placed to lead our Legal & Compliance function into its next chapter."

"During her tenure, Leanne further strengthened and professionalized Nestlé's Legal & Compliance function, including our approach to human rights. On behalf of her colleagues across Nestlé, I thank her warmly for her leadership and many contributions to the company. We wish her every success and happiness for the future," Philipp Navratil added.

Contacts:

Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com

Investors:
David Hancock Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.