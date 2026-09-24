

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corp's (RTX, 5UR.BE) unit Pratt & Whitney, an aerospace manufacturer, announced on Thursday that it has delivered the first Airbus A321XLR powered by its GTF Advantage engines to United Airlines (UAL).



Pratt & Whitney said the latest engine standard offers enhanced durability, increased range and additional thrust capability, making it well-suited to the long-range A321XLR.



The GTF Advantage features an upgraded hot section designed to double time on wing compared with current GTF engines. Pratt & Whitney plans to transition its entire PW1100G-JM production line to the Advantage specification by 2028.



On the NYSE, shares of RTX are currently losing 0.17 percent, changing hands at $191.87.



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