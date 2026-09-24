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Donnerstag, 24.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rekordumsätze, Humana-Deal und nur 28 Mio. CAD Börsenwert
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MP

WKN: A3DXEK | ISIN: CA60041F1018 | Ticker-Symbol: X0D
Tradegate
24.09.26 | 11:24
1,564 Euro
-1,64 % -0,026
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4781,51420:22
1,5241,56615:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MILLENNIAL POTASH
MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP1,564-1,64 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.