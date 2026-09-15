West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a high-level field visit to the Company's Banio Potash Project in Gabon was completed on Sept. 10 by the U.S. Embassy Acting Chargé d'Affaires ("ACDA") for Gabon, Ms. Susan N'Garnim, and a delegation of U.S. diplomats. The visit provided a first-hand review of the project's operation, exploration activity and its surrounding communities and is a demonstration of the strong support Banio continues to receive from the U.S. government and the U.S. Development Finance Corporation ("DFC") which is supporting Millennial's Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") on the project.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented "The visit by the U.S. Embassy Acting Chargés d'Affaires Ms. Susan N'Garnim and the Embassy delegation provided an excellent opportunity for them to witness the scale of the Banio Potash Project, the ongoing drilling and field work, the resource potential, and the extensive involvement of local Gabonese workers on site. The U.S. government, via the Embassy in Gabon and the DFC in Washington, has provided on-going support for the Banio Potash Project for several years. We appreciate the opportunity to interact with the ACDA and senior diplomatic staff at the Embassy, present our project on the ground, and strengthen the strong working relationship we currently enjoy as a responsible and proactive development company in Gabon."

ACDA N'Garnim and the delegation toured the Company camp and logistics facilities, attended a technical presentation by the Company on potash outlining the potential benefits a project of this magnitude can bring to the region and an update on the progress of the Banio DFS. The ACDA inspected potash-rich drill core from new drillhole BA-006 and expressed great satisfaction at the Company's progress to date. The delegation also had the opportunity to review drilling at the BA-008 drill site where the drill team was actively advancing casing to prepare for cementation. ACDA N'Garnim and the delegates expressed that their visit exceeded expectations and were very impressed with the Company infrastructure at the project and the high level of professionalism displayed by the MLP team.

Millennial Potash continues exploration drilling at BA-007 and 008 to potentially extend potash resources south and west of the current project Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") which is comprised of Measured Mineral Resources Estimate of 648.2M tonnes grading 15.7% KCl, an Indicated MRE of 1.8B tonnes grading 15.6% KCl, and an Inferred MRE of 3.56B tonnes grading 15.6% KCl (see press releases dated Dec. 29, 2025 and November 17, 2025). The current 4-hole program is planned for completion in 2026 at which time an updated MRE is expected to be completed. Millennial is also advancing its planned Definitive Feasibility Study and its planned Environmental and Social Impact Assessment study.





Photo 1: Acting U.S. Charge d'Affaires Susan N'Garnim, Mayumba Potasse General Manager Valvy Pandi and MLP geologists review potash rich drill core from BA-006 at the Banio Potash Project

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Photo 2: Acting Charge d'Affaires Susan N'Garnim and Millennial Potash Corp. technical team with General Manager Valvy Pandi at drill site of BA-008, Banio Potash Project

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The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo. (Ontario), Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental (including land or water use), local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, changes in laws, rules and regulations in Gabon or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or CFA or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for potash or potash related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in Gabon or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Banio Potash Project may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Banio Potash Project. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

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