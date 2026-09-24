Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's, Inc. to Present at Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis-based operator and franchisor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, today announced that its President & CEO, Scott Mobley, will present at Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Friday, October 2nd at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. The company's presentation will be followed by an informal Q&A session led by Noble Capital Markets with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with the company's management team are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can join at the scheduled time using this link: https://channelchek.cc/46FlgCY. Qualified investors wishing to meet 1x1 with company management can reach out to Giorgia Pigato, from Noble Capital Markets, at gpigato@noblecapitalmarkets.com.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event on the company's Investor Resources website at www.nrom.info, and on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble Capital Markets.

The statements concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, financing efforts, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's auditing firm has not yet completed its review of the first quarter 2026 financial statements, and some results may change from the results presented in previous releases. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to competitive factors and pricing and cost pressures, the company's ability to service its loan, the emergence or spread of human or animal pandemics (such as COVID-19 or the Avian Influenza), non-renewal of franchise agreements or the openings contemplated by the Development Agreement not occurring, shifts in market demand, the success of franchise programs, general economic conditions and national or international events, such as war or unrest, changes in demand for the company's products or franchises, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees, inflation, other changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" contained in the 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. If activist stockholder activities ensue, or if certain parties (acting individually or as a group) seek to initiate interference in the company's business relationships, the company business could be adversely impacted.

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FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

For Media Information: Scott Mobley, President & CEO (smobley@nobleromans.com)

For Investor Relations: Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman (pmobley@nobleromans.com)

Mike Cole, Investor Relations: 949-444-1341 ( mike.cole@armaadvisoryservices.com )

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/noble-romans-inc.-to-present-at-noble-capital-markets-emerging-growth-vi-1226774