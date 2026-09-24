

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of strokes among younger adults has increased sharply over the past three decades, according to new research.



The study, published in the journal Neurology, examined stroke cases among people aged 20 to 54 in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region between 1993 and 2020.



Researchers analyzed data collected over nearly 30 years and identified about 2,000 first-time strokes among people in this age group. They found that the rate of stroke among younger adults increased significantly during the study period.



'We don't know for sure why strokes are becoming more common, and we really need to understand why if we are going to reverse this trend,' study author David Robinson, a neurologist and rehabilitation specialist at the University of Cincinnati's College of Medicine, told Gizmodo.



In 1993 and 1994, there were about 34 strokes per 100,000 person-years. By 2020, the rate had almost doubled to 62 cases per 100,000 person-years.



The researchers found that the increase was mainly driven by ischemic strokes. It is the most common type of stroke and happens when a blood clot or fatty buildup blocks blood flow to the brain.



However, the researchers noted that the number of younger adults who died within 30 days of having a stroke declined slightly over the study period.



Researchers said several factors may be linked to the rise in strokes among younger adults. Obesity and inactive lifestyles have become more common over the years, although some of these trends have changed more recently.



The study also found a significant increase in recreational drug use, especially cannabis use, during the same period. Some research suggests that cannabis may increase the risk of stroke. However, researcher Robinson said it is still unclear whether cannabis alone is a strong enough risk factor to explain the overall increase in strokes.



Regardless of the cause, strokes in younger adults are particularly concerning because survivors can be left with long-term disabilities, which can have a major impact on people who are still working, raising children or managing other family responsibilities.



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