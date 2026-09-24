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WKN: A2P4YM | ISIN: US69764K1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.09.26 | 18:51
1,790 US-Dollar
-1,65 % -0,030
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTELLIGENT PROTECTION MANAGEMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTELLIGENT PROTECTION MANAGEMENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2026 22:14 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Intelligent Protection Management Corp.: IPM to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on enterprise cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, announced today will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on September 29-30, 2026.

Company Webcast

The fireside chat webcast presentation will take place at 1:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2026/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/3aRojL5p17y. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2026invreg/.

About IPM

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com. To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: https://investors.ipm.com/alerts.

Investor Contacts:

Joe Dorame, Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners, LLC
602-889-9680
E: ipm@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Intelligent Protection Management Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ipm-to-participate-in-the-lytham-partners-fall-2026-investor-conf-1226768

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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