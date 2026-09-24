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RB

WKN: A429LV | ISIN: US7620932019 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.09.26 | 22:00
12,850 US-Dollar
+0,31 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
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1-Jahres-Chart
RHINEBECK BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RHINEBECK BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2026 22:26 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rhinebeck Bancorp: Rhinebeck Bank Expands Capital Region Commercial Banking Team with Appointment of Timothy Kensky

ALBANY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Rhinebeck Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB), today announced the appointment of Timothy Kensky as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lender. Based in the Capital Region, Kensky will help advance the Bank's strategy to expand its commercial banking presence and build new relationships with businesses throughout the market.

Kensky has nearly 25 years of commercial banking experience, concentrated in the Capital Region. He will work with business owners and organizations to provide relationship-based financial solutions, including commercial mortgages, construction financing, vehicle and equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit. Working alongside Rhinebeck Bank's commercial deposit and treasury management teams, he will also help clients address their broader banking and treasury management needs.

"Expanding our presence in the Capital Region is an important part of Rhinebeck Bank's organic growth strategy, and Tim's appointment strengthens our ability to serve this market with experienced, local relationship bankers," said Philip J. Bronzi, Commercial Market President and Head of Sales Innovation. "Tim understands the needs of the businesses and communities of the Capital Region, and he brings the credit expertise and relationship-oriented approach we need to help clients grow. His addition further positions us to deliver integrated lending, deposit and treasury management solutions while building long-term relationships across the region."

An active member of the Capital Region community, Kensky serves on the Government Affairs Committee of the Capital Region Chamber. He previously served on the executive board of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

A Niskayuna resident, Kensky holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from California State University, Long Beach. Most recently, he served as a Commercial Banking Team Leader at Beacon Bank, formerly Berkshire Bank. He previously held commercial banking roles with Bank of America, KeyBank and Citizens Bank in the Albany area.

###

About Rhinebeck Bank

Rhinebeck Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB). Since 1860, Rhinebeck Bank has provided relationship-focused financial services to consumers, businesses and municipalities throughout the Hudson Valley and surrounding markets. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking, residential lending and wealth management services while remaining committed to delivering exceptional service and supporting the communities it serves. Learn more at www.RhinebeckBank.com.

CONTACT:

Matthew Smith
President & CEO
(845) 454-8555
msmith@rhinebeckbank.com

SOURCE: Rhinebeck Bancorp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/rhinebeck-bank-expands-capital-region-commercial-banking-team-with-a-1226588

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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