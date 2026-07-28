Rhinebeck Bancorp: Rhinebeck Bank Appoints Travis Podolec as New Senior Vice President, Commercial Lender in Orange County

NEWBURGH, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Rhinebeck Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB), today announced the addition of Travis Podolec as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lender to its Orange County lending team. Podolec will help expand the Bank's commercial banking relationships throughout the Hudson Valley and surrounding markets.

Podolec joins the Bank with over 20 years of experience serving businesses throughout the Hudson Valley and greater New York market, most recently at Orange Bank & Trust as a Specialized Trades Lending Manager. He held similar roles at Capital One Bank, Citizens Bank and HSBC.

"Travis's appointment represents another important investment in the growth of our commercial banking franchise," said Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking, Michael Vitale. "His deep knowledge of the local market, broad lending experience and relationship-focused approach will strengthen our ability to serve businesses throughout Orange County and across the bank's broader coverage area."

A Sugar Loaf resident, Podolec holds a bachelor's degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and a Master of Business Administration from SUNY Empire State University. An active member of the Hudson Valley community, he currently serves on the Leadership Orange Board of Directors and volunteers as a coach for the Warwick Little League. He is also an active supporter of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Dutchess & Orange.

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About Rhinebeck Bank

Rhinebeck Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB). Since 1860, Rhinebeck Bank has provided relationship-focused financial services to consumers, businesses and municipalities throughout the Hudson Valley and surrounding markets. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking, residential lending and wealth management services while remaining committed to delivering exceptional service and supporting the communities it serves. Learn more at www.RhinebeckBank.com.

CONTACT:

Matthew Smith

President & CEO

(845) 454-8555

msmith@rhinebeckbank.com

SOURCE: Rhinebeck Bancorp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/rhinebeck-bank-appoints-travis-podolec-as-new-senior-vice-president-1197681