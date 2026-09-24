

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $2.998 billion, or $6.75 per share. This compares with $2.610 billion, or $5.87 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $95.723 billion from $86.156 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.998 Bln. vs. $2.610 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.75 vs. $5.87 last year. -Revenue: $95.723 Bln vs. $86.156 Bln last year.



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