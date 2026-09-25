

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese electric vehicle makers are accelerating a race to develop ultra-fast charging systems that can bring charging times closer to those of conventional petrol refuelling.



Geely, BYD and Li Auto are among companies investing in megawatt-level charging technology as they seek to reduce range anxiety and support demand in China's slowing EV market.



Geely recently unveiled a system capable of delivering up to 2.25 megawatts from a single charging gun, allowing compatible vehicles to charge from 10 percent to 70 percent in 4.5 minutes. BYD's latest system can charge from 10 percent to 97 percent in about nine minutes, while Li Auto's vehicles using CATL's 5C Kirin battery can add up to 500 kilometres of range in 12 minutes.



The technology also presents challenges, including battery overheating, degradation and pressure on electricity grids. Automakers are using liquid cooling, specialised battery designs and AI-based temperature monitoring to manage these risks. Geely's system, for example, can predict temperature increases up to 30 seconds in advance.



The next phase of the competition could focus on building charging infrastructure. BYD plans to install 90,000 flash-charging stations by 2028, while NIO is expanding battery swapping, which can replace a vehicle's battery in about three minutes.



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