

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 167,000 pounds of raw pork, beef and goat products are being recalled across the United States after federal authorities found they were produced without required inspection.



Star Meat Delivery Inc., based in Lucama, North Carolina, is recalling 167,639 pounds of meat that was distributed to restaurants and retailers through a Georgia distributor.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the products carried a false USDA inspection mark bearing 'EST. 1363,' which does not have a federal grant of inspection. The recall covers 23 products, including sliced ribeye, beef oxtail, beef short ribs, goat cuts and ground pork.



The recall has been classified as Class I, the USDA's highest health-risk category, because the products could contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria or other contaminants.



No illnesses or injuries have been reported. Consumers and retailers are advised not to use the recalled meat and should either discard it or return it to the place of purchase.



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