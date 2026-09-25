Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GALLIUM WAR NUR DER ANFANG: Atlanticos Vier-Metall-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SA

WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
25.09.26 | 08:17
8,934 Euro
+0,81 % +0,072
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9188,99008:35
8,9388,98608:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2026 07:46 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc's share buybacks week 39/2026

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 25 September 2026 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc's share buybacks week 39/2026

During week 39 (21 September 2026 - 24 September 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Market
(MIC Code)		Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased shares, EUR*Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR*
21/09/202622/09/202623/09/202624/09/2026Week 39/2026, total
AQEUVolume3,74131,73488,66277,430201,567
Average price9.429.388.878.778.92
CEUXVolume55,404278,332290,402353,954978,092
Average price9.419.359.008.769.03
TQEXVolume17,66438,01641,23064,359161,269
Average price9.419.309.008.769.02
XHELVolume46,461653,476826,6611,399,2572,925,855
Average price9.409.368.908.778.95
XOFFVolume00781,4360781,436
Average price009.0009.00
Total, all marketsVolume123,2701,001,5582,028,3911,895,0005,048,219
Average price9.419.358.958.778.97

* rounded to two decimals


In addition to shares repurchased in public trading during week 39, Sampo has, through its lead manager Morgan Stanley Co. International plc, repurchased 781,436 of its own A shares (FI4000552500) in the accelerated bookbuild announced by Solidium Oy on 22 September 2026. Sampo's lead manager carried out the repurchase of the shares on Sampo's behalf under the share buyback programme that started on 7 May 2026. The price per share was EUR 9.00 and the total acquisition price amounts to EUR 7,032,924.

On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 37,827,020 Sampo A shares representing 1.42 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.


On behalf of Sampo plc,
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc


For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com

Attachment

  • Sampo_share_buyback_week_39_2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.