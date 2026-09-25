Sampo plc: Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 25 September 2026 at 8:40 am EEST

Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has completed its EUR 350 million share buyback programme, launched on 6 May 2026. The repurchases of shares began on 7 May 2026 and ended on 24 September 2026. During that period, Sampo repurchased 37,827,020 of its own A shares at an average price of EUR 9.24 per share. This corresponds to 1.42 per cent of all Sampo plc's shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by approximately EUR 350 million.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc's capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled. Following the cancellation, the total number of Sampo shares will be 2,617,847,806 shares, of which 2,616,847,806 will be A shares and 1,000,000 B shares.

Further information on share buybacks is available at www.sampo.com/sharebuyback.



SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

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