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SA

WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
25.09.26 | 08:17
8,934 Euro
+0,81 % +0,072
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9188,99008:35
8,9388,98608:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2026 07:46 Uhr
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Sampo plc: Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 25 September 2026 at 8:40 am EEST

Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has completed its EUR 350 million share buyback programme, launched on 6 May 2026. The repurchases of shares began on 7 May 2026 and ended on 24 September 2026. During that period, Sampo repurchased 37,827,020 of its own A shares at an average price of EUR 9.24 per share. This corresponds to 1.42 per cent of all Sampo plc's shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by approximately EUR 350 million.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc's capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled. Following the cancellation, the total number of Sampo shares will be 2,617,847,806 shares, of which 2,616,847,806 will be A shares and 1,000,000 B shares.

Further information on share buybacks is available at www.sampo.com/sharebuyback.


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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