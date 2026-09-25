

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation , the Japanese automobile major, Friday announced that its luxury subsidiary, Lexus is expanding the sale of its LY 680 luxury yacht to global markets.



The yacht LY 680 went on sale in Japan in 2024 and made its world debut in March 2026. It has evolved from the previous luxury yacht LY 650 and features a flybridge approximately 1,400 mm longer and a swimming platform extended by 700 mm, bringing its overall length to approximately 68 feet.



The LY 680 is designed and created by Lexus along with the Horizon Group, a Taiwanese manufacturer of yachts, crafting and producing the vessel with the expertise it has developed through the years.



The LY 680 features an exterior that embodies L-finesse and delivers cruising experience combining stable handling with exceptional ride comfort and quietness.



'Out on the water, free from traffic lights, congestion, and the eyes of others, the LY 680 creates the ultimate private sanctuary?a secluded retreat from the demands of everyday life, where those who appreciate authenticity can simply be themselves.', Lexus said in a statement.



Currently, Toyota shares are trading at ¥2998, up 0.98% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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