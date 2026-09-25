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WKN: A0Q4EC | ISIN: GB00B39J2M42 | Ticker-Symbol: UUEC
Tradegate
25.09.26 | 09:36
16,490 Euro
+1,73 % +0,280
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,29016,61010:05
16,36016,53010:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED UTILITIES
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC16,490+1,73 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.