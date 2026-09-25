

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group PLC (UUGRY.PK, UU.L), a British water supplier, said on Friday that its operational performance is in line with expectations, and delivery of its AMP8 capital program continues to progress well.



The Group noted that it is on track to deliver around £2 billion of capital investment in 2026-27 and approximately £11.5 billion across AMP8, supporting compound growth in the company's asset base of around 10%.



The company reaffirmed its financial framework and guidance for 2026-27, and it continues to target regulatory returns of 10% to 11% in AMP8.



Asset Management Period 8, or AMP8, is the 5-year regulatory and capital investment cycle for the water and wastewater industry in England and Wales, from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030.



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