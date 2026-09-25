HAKI Safety AB: HAKI Safety restructures recent Combisafe acquisition

HAKI Safety has implemented a series of measures to improve Combisafe's profitability, an operation the Group acquired in early July 2026 that had been unprofitable in the past few years. Efforts to realise sales and product synergies were part of the acquisition plan and began immediately after closing. The aim is to rapidly integrate the operation into the Group and achieve a profit margin above the Group average.



Since 1 September, Combisafe and the Group's fall protection operation in the UK have operated as a single organisation with a shared sales force, order management, product development, administration, and other functions. The merger has halved the total workforce, while maintaining or improving customer focus.

During the autumn, the merged organisations are restructuring their warehousing operations, closing four depots and yards and consolidating them into three existing depots, while maintaining or improving geographic coverage. These activities are expected to be completed by year-end.

The acquisition gave HAKI Safety access to nine European markets previously outside the Group's fall protection operations. In addition, the acquisition also provided access to a broader product range, and the Group assesses that there is scope for purchasing synergies.

HAKI Safety estimates the costs associated with these restructuring and integration activities at approximately SEK 26 M, which will primarily impact the Group's earnings during the third and fourth quarters of 2026. The costs will be partially covered by the capital that the sellers, as previously announced, have contributed to cover change-related costs. Furthermore, Combisafe will initially negatively impact the Group's earnings until the activities take full effect. After completing the restructuring and integration, HAKI Safety estimates that the combined organisations-Combisafe and the Group's fall protection operation in the UK-will achieve a profitability margin above the Group average.

Founded in Sweden in 1987, Combisafe is a pioneer in fall protection. Both the company's brand and its product portfolio enjoy strong market recognition. The acquisition strengthened HAKI Safety's product range in work zone safety, its geographical presence in Europe and added a brand with a strong reputation.

HAKI Safety published press releases about the acquisition on 2 June and 7 July 2026.

For more information, contact

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

Tomas Hilmarsson, CFO

Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1.2 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within work zone safety, system scaffolds, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.