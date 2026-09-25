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SA

WKN: A3CRZ4 | ISIN: SE0015961024 | Ticker-Symbol: 70D
Frankfurt
25.09.26 | 08:55
0,070 Euro
-43,09 % -0,053
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAVELEND GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAVELEND GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2026 09:00 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SaveLend Group AB: SaveLend Group enters into factoring partnership with Kleer

SaveLend Group AB ("SaveLend Group" or the "Company") has entered into a partnership with Kleer Group AB ("Kleer") to finance invoice purchases on Kleer's platform. The partnership is expected to make a significant contribution to SaveLend's existing factoring business.

The factoring partnership with Kleer strengthens SaveLend Group's offering while also creating value for investors on the SaveLend platform. The agreement will add further volumes of short-term invoice purchases, a type of credit that contributes to both diversification and a steady flow of investment opportunities for investors.

Significant scaling of in-house factoring operations
SaveLend Group's factoring business continues to demonstrate strong growth. Following total factoring volumes of SEK 167.4 million financed during 2025, the financed volume more than doubled in the first half of 2026 alone, reaching SEK 358.7 million. The Company sees strong potential to continue scaling its factoring operations throughout the remainder of 2026.

"The partnership with Kleer strengthens our position in factoring and adds significant new volumes to the platform. For our investors, this means greater diversification through an increased supply of short-term credit opportunities, while supporting our ambition to continue growing within an asset class where we see attractive long-term potential," says Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group.

About Kleer
Kleer is a Finance-as-a-Service company serving consulting firms and SaaS/AI companies in Sweden. It combines an automated accounting and payroll platform with a dedicated team of accounting consultants and payroll specialists. The company helps more than 2,000 businesses streamline their accounting and payroll processes through automation, real-time insights and integrated financial services.

For further information:

Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group AB
Phone: +4670 412 49 93
Email: investor@savelend.se
www.savelendgroup.se

Certified Adviser
Corpura Fondkommission AB
Phone: +4673 501 58 58
Email: ca@corpura.se
www.corpura.se

About SaveLend Group:

SaveLend Group AB (559093-5176) is a fintech company with approximately 45 employees and operations in Sweden and Finland. The Company's savings platform, SaveLend, provides savers with the opportunity to earn stable returns by investing in credit assets denominated in SEK and EUR, such as business, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as factoring.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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