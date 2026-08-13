SaveLend Group AB: Interim Report January 1 - June 30, 2026 for SaveLend Group AB

SaveLend Group AB today reports the results for the first half of 2026. The report, which is only available in Swedish, is attached to this press release and can also be accessed at www.savelendgroup.se.

During the period, the billing platform was divested. In this report, the billing platform has been separated from the Group's financial reporting in the comparative figures. The billing platform's results for the comparative periods are presented in the 'Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income' under 'Result from Divested Operations', previously presented in earlier reports as 'Profit/loss from assets held for sale'. Note 2, "Specification of Divested Operations", presents the billing platform up to and including the date of divestment. Consequently, the net revenue and EBITDA presented below relate solely to the savings platform.

Q2 April 1 - June 30, 2026

• Net revenue for the period amounted to SEK 29.3 million (SEK 26.8 million).

• EBITDA was SEK -5.1 million (SEK -0.4 million).

• Operating profit (EBIT) was SEK -8.6 million (SEK -5.1 million).

• Net profit was SEK -8.4 million (SEK -6.3 million).

• Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.15 (SEK -0.11).

Period January 1 - June 30, 2026

• Net revenue for the period amounted to SEK 58.5 million (SEK 52.0 million).

• EBITDA was SEK -8.3 million (SEK -1.1 million).

• Operating profit (EBIT) was SEK -15.4 million (SEK -10.3 million).

• Net profit was SEK 26.8 million (SEK -13.5 million).

• Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.47 (SEK -0.24).

Events during the period

• SaveLend Group AB completes the divestment of its subsidiary Billecta AB.

• SaveLend Group announces new future financial targets.

• SaveLend Group AB convenes Annual General Meeting and publishes Annual Report for 2025.

• The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority Closes Investigation into SaveLend Group's Subsidiary SBL Finans AB Without Further Action.

• The Annual General Meeting of SaveLend Group AB is held.

• SaveLend Group's Long-Term Incentive Program Fully Subscribed.

Events after the end of the period

• The Class C shares from the incentive programme were registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

• SaveLend Group Acquires Refino AB's Debt Consolidation Loan Business.

• SaveLend Group Resolves on a Directed Issue of Convertible Instruments of SEK 14 Million.

• SaveLend Group Applies for a Licence to Operate as a Credit Market Company.

CEO Comments

The first half of 2026 has been characterised by intensive work, significant investments in our future and solid progress as we lay the foundations for the future shape of SaveLend Group. We are currently undergoing a focused and comprehensive transformation to become a licensed credit market company. Through strategic acquisitions, a strengthened capital base and a well-performing core business, we are building a stronger, more flexible and sustainably profitable company.

Looking at the financial performance for the first half of the year, net revenue amounted to SEK 58.5 million, representing a clear increase of approximately 13 percent compared with H1 2025. While we are pleased with this growth, our ambition was to achieve an even stronger increase. The main reason revenue did not reach a higher level was the performance of our consumer loan portfolio, while our other credit types are developing according to plan. During the period, our average consumer loan portfolio was approximately 15 percent smaller than in H1 2025. The portfolio decreased by approximately SEK 75 million between June 2025 and March 2026, following our deliberate decision to limit costly new lending in order to protect the Group's cash flows ahead of the settlement of the Billecta transaction in February 2026. Since March, the portfolio has resumed its growth, increasing by approximately SEK 40 million through the end of June.

EBITDA for the period amounted to SEK -8.3 million (SEK -1.1 million). The difference compared with the corresponding period is primarily attributable to increased costs in two specific areas. First, other external expenses increased by SEK 4.7 million, of which SEK 4 million was directly attributable to the extensive work related to our application to become a credit market company. The remaining increase was attributable to higher IT expenses and other consultancy costs.

Second, personnel expenses increased by SEK 5.2 million compared with the corresponding period in 2025. Just under 50 percent of the total increase relates to an expanded workforce required in preparation for the transition to a credit market company. Approximately 30 percent relates to higher commission expenses driven by increased volumes in real estate lending origination and deposits on the platform, while the remaining 20 percent consists of other personnel expenses during the period. Overall, the increase in costs is in line with plan, and the main difference compared with the corresponding period is entirely attributable to our investment in preparing the company to become a licensed credit market company.

I would also like to highlight three major developments that we announced around the end of June and beginning of July, all of which represent fundamental building blocks in our ongoing transformation. First and foremost, I am of course referring to the acquisition of Refino AB's debt consolidation loan business. The business will be taken over as of 1 August 2026 and adds a new credit type, together with an existing customer base and established sales channels. The debt consolidation loan business is expected to continue growing as part of SaveLend Group and thereby make a positive contribution to both the Group's revenue and earnings.

In connection with this, I would also like to highlight the convertible note. As part of the transaction, Refino AB is investing through a directed issue of convertible notes aimed at strengthening the Group's financial position and Common Equity Tier 1 capital ahead of the transition to a credit market company. Refino is joined by two additional investors, with the three companies investing a total of SEK 14 million in SaveLend Group and our future development.

This brings us to the third and most important milestone: we have now submitted our application to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) for authorisation to operate as a credit market company. With the new licence, we will be able to combine our established investment offering with the ability to accept deposits from the general public. This will create entirely new opportunities for us to realise our vision of setting a new standard for long-term savings.

Finally, I would like to emphasise how proud I am of the entire team. Delivering growth, completing acquisitions, raising capital and recruiting new colleagues while simultaneously finalising an application of this magnitude is a truly remarkable achievement. It is worth emphasising that this has been anything but a small undertaking: our application to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority comprises almost 1,700 pages across 126 separate documents. We now look forward to the application process and, thanks to our thorough preparations, remain optimistic about commencing operations as a credit market company during 2027.

For further information:

Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group AB

Phone: +4670 412 49 93

Email: investor@savelend.se

www.savelendgroup.se

Certified Adviser

Corpura Fondkommission AB

Phone: +4673 501 58 58

Email: ca@corpura.se

www.corpura.se

About SaveLend Group:

SaveLend Group AB (559093-5176) is a fintech company with approximately 45 employees and operations in Sweden and Finland. The Company's savings platform, SaveLend, provides savers with the opportunity to earn stable returns by investing in credit assets denominated in SEK and EUR, such as business, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as factoring.

This information is information that SaveLend Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-13 08:25 CEST.