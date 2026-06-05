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WKN: A3CRZ4 | ISIN: SE0015961024 | Ticker-Symbol: 70D
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 09:55
0,152 Euro
-3,50 % -0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAVELEND GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAVELEND GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2026 10:00 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SaveLend Group AB: Monthly Statistics for SaveLend's Investment Strategies - May

SaveLend Group AB provides a savings platform for interest-bearing investments, allowing investors to allocate funds to loans and earn returns in the form of interest. The platform offers a range of investment products, enabling investors to tailor their portfolios based on their individual risk tolerance and return preferences.

For those seeking a fully automated investment approach, SaveLend offers strategies designed to simplify the investment process. Within the Balanced and Yield strategies, SaveLend's interest engine works to ensure effective diversification and reinvestment of capital. This allows investors to achieve a well-diversified portfolio without needing to actively manage their investments on an ongoing basis.

The average rolling 12-month return amounts to 6.98% for Balanced and 7.79% for Yield. Since the savings strategies were launched in June 2023, the accumulated average return has amounted to 22.50% for Balanced and 25.94% for Yield. Reported returns are calculated after credit losses and fees, and before tax. To date, the strategies have not recorded a single month with negative returns.

Returns are calculated including compound interest and apply to accounts with a minimum balance of SEK 2,000 for Balanced and SEK 10,000 for Yield, which is the minimum level recommended from a diversification perspective. For detailed monthly returns and exposure per strategy, please refer to the attached documents.

Read more about the investment strategies here.

For further information:

Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group AB
Phone: +4670 412 49 93
Email: investor@savelend.se
www.savelendgroup.se

Certified Adviser
Corpura Fondkommission AB
Phone: +4673 501 58 58
Email: ca@corpura.se
www.corpura.se

About SaveLend Group:

SaveLend Group AB (559093-5176) is a fintech company with approximately 45 employees and operations in Sweden and Finland. The Company's savings platform, SaveLend, provides savers with the opportunity to earn stable returns by investing in credit assets denominated in SEK and EUR, such as business, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as factoring.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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