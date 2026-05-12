SaveLend Group AB: SaveLend Group enters strategic AI partnership with Nooga

SaveLend Group AB ("SaveLend Group" or the "Company") has entered into a strategic partnership with Swedish AI company Nooga to implement Nooga Navigator, an AI-based platform for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC). The partnership aligns with SaveLend Group's mission and comes at a timely point in the Company's transformation into a credit market company.

Nooga Navigator is designed for regulated industries and enables AI agents to integrate seamlessly into existing system environments. The platform supports organizations in working in a structured manner with internal governance, risk management, and regulatory requirements within a unified and user-friendly solution.

"Our mission is to deliver stable, high risk-adjusted returns by combining market-leading expertise in credit assessment, risk diversification, regulatory compliance, and data-driven analysis. The partnership with Nooga is a concrete step in putting that mission into practice and strengthens our ability to work consistently and in an integrated way across these areas throughout the organization," says Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group.

Through the partnership, SaveLend Group is implementing AI-driven solutions to ensure more efficient and accurate adherence to the Company's internal policies. This enhances accessibility to rules and policies for all employees, simplifying the navigation of complex internal processes in day-to-day operations.

"Ensuring that our governing documents are not only in place, but also actively used and followed in daily operations, is critical for a business like ours. With Nooga Navigator, we gain a powerful tool that enables the entire organization to work in a practical and efficient way based on our frameworks, allowing us to meet both regulatory requirements and the high standards we set for ourselves," says Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group AB.

The selection of Nooga as a partner is based on its combination of deep expertise in governance, risk, and compliance, and a strong understanding of the practical challenges faced by control functions. By combining regulatory expertise with a modern and applied AI approach, Nooga offers a solution that not only addresses regulatory requirements but also supports employees in their daily work.

"We're building collaborative AI for GRC by partnering with regulated financial institutions. SaveLend's participation ensures we're deploying AI agents that truly assist specialists and employees in their daily workflows, solving real GRC challenges," says Emelie Alftrén and Magnus Juvas, Co-founders at Nooga.

The partnership gives the Company the opportunity to influence functionality and application based on its specific needs as a participant in the credit and savings market. For SaveLend Group's customers, the initiative means that the Company is leveraging modern technology to further strengthen transparency and regulatory compliance. By digitalizing and enhancing the quality of its control processes, the Company creates an even more secure environment for long-term savings with stable returns.

About Nooga

Nooga is a Swedish technology company developing AI-based solutions for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC). Its platform integrates directly into existing systems and workflows, enabling organizations to manage risk and compliance in real time - where decisions are actually made. By combining deep GRC expertise with modern technology, Nooga helps its customers scale their operations with both speed and control, without adding complexity or administrative burden.

For further information:

Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group AB

Phone: +4670 412 49 93

Email: investor@savelend.se

www.savelendgroup.se

Certified Adviser

Corpura Fondkommission AB

Phone: +4673 501 58 58

Email: ca@corpura.se

www.corpura.se

About SaveLend Group:

SaveLend Group AB (559093-5176) is a fintech company with approximately 45 employees and operations in Sweden and Finland. The Company's savings platform, SaveLend, provides savers with the opportunity to earn stable returns by investing in credit assets denominated in SEK and EUR, such as business, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as factoring.