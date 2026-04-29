SaveLend Group AB: SaveLend Group Publishes Trading Update for the First Quarter of 2026

SaveLend Group AB has published its trading update for the first quarter of the year. The company's trading update, which is available in Swedish, is attached to this press release and can also be accessed at www.savelendgroup.se.

First Quarter, January 1 - March 31, 2026

Net revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 29.2 million (SEK 25.3 million).

EBITDA was SEK -3.3 million (SEK -0.8 million).

Operating profit (EBIT) was SEK -6.8 million (SEK -5.2 million).

Net profit was SEK 35.2 million (SEK 3.1 million).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.61 SEK (SEK 0.05).

CEO Comments

We begin 2026 with a strong trading update for the first quarter, not only confirming the new, higher revenue level established at the end of last year, but also demonstrating an underlying growth momentum that is truly compelling.

Financial stability and operational strength

Revenue for Q1 2026 amounted to SEK 29.2 million, representing an increase of just over 15 percent compared with the same period last year. What is particularly encouraging is our ability to maintain the strong revenue level from Q4 2025, despite the first quarter typically being seasonally more challenging. Gross profit increased in line with revenue to SEK 21.6 million, reflecting solid cost control, with direct costs remaining stable.

However, the clearest evidence of our growth is the volume facilitated on our platform. During the quarter, we originated loans to our investors totalling SEK 411 million, an increase of SEK 166 million, or an impressive 68 percent, compared with Q1 2025. This volume growth is the primary driver of our revenue generation and demonstrates strong demand from both investors and borrowers. At the same time, total capital on the platform has now surpassed SEK 2 billion, reaching SEK 2,068 million at the end of Q1 2026, representing a 12 percent increase over the past 12 months.

Investments for the next phase

EBITDA for the quarter amounted to SEK -3.26 million. However, this result should be viewed in light of the deliberate investments we are making ahead of our transformation. Adjusted for one-off effects and direct investments in our forthcoming credit market company operations, we achieve a slightly positive result for the quarter, compared with SEK -757 thousand in the corresponding period last year. This is reflected in indirect costs, which have increased by approximately SEK 5.3 million compared with Q1 2025. The majority of this increase relates directly to costs associated with the application process to become a credit market company. In addition, there are one-off personnel costs and a strategic increase in marketing investments to capitalise on current market conditions.

The path to becoming a credit market company

Our efforts to become a credit market company continue according to plan and with high intensity. At the time of writing, we are focused on preparing the organisation to launch the new operations as soon as possible following regulatory approval. As previously communicated, this represents a significant strategic shift that not only secures our future handling of consumer credit, but also enables us to accept deposits from the public-opening up new customer segments and revenue streams. We feel confident in the process ahead and look forward to the next steps and the opportunities that come with obtaining a licence.

New financial targets

Based on the new business model, the Board of Directors has, as previously communicated, established new financial targets that will take effect upon receipt of the licence. These targets focus on achieving market-leading return on equity (ROE) and annual growth in total capital. The ambition is clear: SaveLend is to become one of Sweden's most profitable credit institutions by combining our scalable platform with the advantages of a credit market company, thereby enabling us to distribute profits to our shareholders.

We have laid the foundation, we have the volumes, and we have a clear roadmap for the journey ahead. Thank you for being part of it!

For further information:

Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group AB

Phone: +4670 412 49 93

Email: investor@savelend.se

www.savelendgroup.se

Certified Adviser

Corpura Fondkommission AB

Phone: +4673 501 58 58

Email: ca@corpura.se

www.corpura.se

About SaveLend Group:

SaveLend Group AB (559093-5176) is a fintech company with approximately 45 employees and operations in Sweden and Finland. The Company's savings platform, SaveLend, provides savers with the opportunity to earn stable returns by investing in credit assets denominated in SEK and EUR, such as business, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as factoring.

This information is information that SaveLend Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 08:28 CEST.