

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 1.4154 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4148.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie dropped to a 1-week low of 111.62 and a 2-week low of 1.6112 from Thursday's closing quotes of 112.28 and 1.6090, respectively.



The loonie edged down to 0.9942 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9909.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.43 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen, 1.62 against the euro and 1.00 against the aussie.



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