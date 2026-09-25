

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased in the June-August period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate stood at 4.8 percent in June-August, up from 4.6 percent in the May to July period. In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 4.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people increased to 234,700 in the June-August period from 225,000 in the previous three months.



Data showed that the employment rate rose slightly to 65.6 percent from 65.5 percent.



During August, the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent versus 4.5 percent in July.



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