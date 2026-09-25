

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - BeNEX commissioned Siemens Mobility to deliver a total of 56 regional trains for the Mainfranken regional network. The order comprises 26 four-car Desiro HC and 30 three-car Mireo trains. The vehicles are scheduled to enter service on the Frankfurt-Würzburg-Nürnberg/Bamberg routes at the end of 2030.



The vehicles will be used across a network approximately 330 kilometers long in Hesse and Bavaria. The authorities responsible for the network are the Bavarian Railway Company and the Rhine-Main Transport Association. The network was awarded to BeNEX on July 16, 2026. BeNEX is an investment holding company for rail transport in Germany. Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG (SIE.MI, SIE.DE).



Siemens AG shares are trading at 279.00 euros on Frankfurt Exchange, up 1.53%.



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