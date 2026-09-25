Rektron Group Inc.: Rektron Group Inc Appoints New CEO

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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Rektron Group Inc. ("Rektron" or the "Company") (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mikael Lundgren as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Lundgren succeeds Atanas Kolarov, who has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Kolarov for his service and contributions.

The Company also announces that Swapnil Mokashi resigned as a director of the Company effective August 11, 2026, and that Ronald Galetzki has resigned as a director of the Company. The Board thanks both individuals for their contributions during their tenure.

The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Mikael Lundgren to lead the Company into its next phase. "We are very pleased to appoint Mikael as Chief Executive Officer and director," said the Board. "Mikael brings strong leadership, operational discipline and a clear focus on rebuilding and creating long-term value. His appointment marks an important step forward as the Company positions itself for a successful turnaround and renewed growth."

Mikael Lundgren commented:

"I am excited and honoured to take on the role of CEO at Rektron. This is a genuine turnaround opportunity. I look forward to working closely with the Board and the team to stabilise the business, strengthen our foundation, and build a stronger, more focused company that delivers sustainable value for shareholders."

Mr. Lundgren is an experienced international executive and corporate director with a strong background in corporate governance, finance, legal affairs and capital markets. He currently serves as an executive in a advisory and investor-relations firm and sits on the boards of several publicly listed companies in North America. Earlier in his career he held senior legal and partnership roles across the Middle East and Europe

The Board is confident that under Mr. Lundgren's leadership the Company will make meaningful progress in its turnaround efforts and move forward with renewed purpose.

The Company remains subject to the failure-to-file cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The Company continues to work toward satisfying all outstanding continuous disclosure obligations.

About Rektron Group Inc.

Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) is a Canadian publicly listed company focused on creating long-term shareholder value through strategic leadership and disciplined corporate development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@rektrongroup.com

ceo@rektrongroup.ca

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Rektron Group Inc.

SOURCE: Rektron Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rektron-group-inc-appoints-new-ceo-1226632