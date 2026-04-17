Rektron Group Inc. Announces Appointment of a New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Rektron Group Inc. ("Rektron" or the "Company") (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) a global commodities trading house, is pleased to announce that Richard Elliot-Square has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective April 15, 2026.

Mr. Elliot-Square is an accomplished entrepreneur, financier, and international executive with a distinguished career spanning five decades. He benefits from extensive experience in founding, managing, and advising both private and publicly listed companies across the UK, North America, the Middle East, and beyond. He is known for building strategic alliances, navigating complex financial deals, and leveraging an exceptional global network in sectors including telecommunications, investment banking, real estate, fintech, and commodity trading. He is currently engaged in ventures across emerging markets, international real estate, and fintech and is the owner of Private Office Solutions, a boutique advisory and business development firm linking global investors, innovators, and institutions.

Atanas Kolarov, CEO of the Company stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Richard to the board. Richard's substantial expertise will be a valued asset to the Company."

About Rektron Group Inc.

Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) through its subsidiaries is a global physical commodities trading and infrastructure company. Focused on delivering sustainable supply chain operations, across energy and metals commodity markets.

The Company's vertically integrated model combines physical commodity trading, logistics, structured financing, and risk management under one platform, enabling efficient and secure global trade. Through its core divisions the Company is positioned at the intersection of industrial growth and the global energy transition.

Rektron is committed to driving long-term value through innovation, responsible resource management, and a strategic focus on circular economy principles and low carbon solutions.

Please visit www.rektrongroup.com for further information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rektron's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rektron's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, other factors set forth under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended July 31, 2024 and dated November 25, 2024, and other continuous disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Rektron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rektron to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jigar Desai

Chief Financial Officer

Rektron Group Inc.

jd@rektrongroup.com

+44 7814 751590

SOURCE: Rektron Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rektron-group-inc.-announces-appointment-of-a-new-director-1158801