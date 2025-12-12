Rektron Group Inc.: Rektron Group Provides Corporate Updates

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) ("Rektron" or the "Company"), a global commodity trading group with subsidiaries that specialise in trading energy, metals, and energy transition commodities, provides an update to the market regarding the status of annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications and annual information form for the financial year ended July 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings")

In its public announcement on November 24, 2025, the Company indicated that it was working expeditiously with its auditors with the expectation of filing the Annual Filings on or before December 18, 2025.

The Company continues to work diligently and thoroughly with its external auditors to finalize the audit. However, the completion of the audit is taking longer than anticipated as the Company and its auditors continue to work through outstanding third-party confirmations relating to subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which are required to complete the auditor's verification procedures.

These third-party confirmations are critical to the auditors' verification procedures and are necessary to complete the audit in accordance with applicable standards. The delays in receiving these confirmations have directly impacted the timeline for finalizing the Annual Filings.

The Company and its auditors are actively working to resolve the outstanding items and will provide further updates as appropriate. The Company remains committed to completing the process as quickly as possible and maintaining full compliance with its reporting obligations.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces that its former Chief Operating Officer and certain related parties have commenced litigation in Vancouver, British Columbia against the Company, its subsidiary DL Hudson Ltd, Mr. Swapnil Mokashi (Chairman of the Board), Mr. Sanjeev Shah Toila (a principal of a significant shareholder), and another unrelated party. The plaintiffs allege breach of employment contract and/or wrongful dismissal, breach of a loan agreement, extortion and intimidation, defamation, and misuse of signature. The Company believes that the litigation has no merit, and the Company will vigorously defend itself. The damages claimed do not have any supportable basis and the Company will pursue all legal options to protect its interests and will seek to recover legal and other costs from the plaintiffs. The Company will provide further updates on this matter as developments warrant.

About Rektron Group Inc.

Rektron Group Inc. (CSE: REK.U) (FRA: F75) through its subsidiaries is a global physical commodities trading and infrastructure company. Focused on delivering sustainable supply chain operations, across energy and metals commodity markets.

The Company's vertically integrated model combines physical commodity trading, logistics, structured financing, and risk management under one platform, enabling efficient and secure global trade. Through its core divisions the Company is positioned at the intersection of industrial growth and the global energy transition.

Rektron is committed to driving long-term value through innovation, responsible resource management, and a strategic focus on circular economy principles and low-carbon solutions.

Please visit www.rektrongroup.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rektron's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rektron's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, other factors set forth under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended July 31, 2024 and dated November 25, 2024, and other continuous disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+, including the litigation against the Company. Rektron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rektron to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

