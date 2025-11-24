Rektron Group Inc.: Rektron Announces Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) ("Rektron" or the "Company"), a global commodity trading group with subsidiaries that specialise in trading energy, metals, and energy transition commodities, today announced that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") in respect of the Company.

The FFCTO is a result of the Company's delayed filing of its: (i) audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025 (the "Annual Financial Statements"), (ii) management's discussion and analysis relating to the Annual Financial Statements, (iii) CEO and CFO certificates relating to the Annual Financial Statements; and (iv) annual information form (together, the "Annual Filings").

The FFCTO provides an exception for beneficial securityholders of the Company who are not currently (and who were not as of November 21, 2025) insiders or control persons of the Company and who sell securities of the Company acquired before November 21, 2025, if both of the following criteria are met:

the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization; and the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

As previously announced, the Company is working expeditiously with its auditors and expects to file the Annual Filings on or before December 18, 2025.

The FFCTO will remain in place until such time as the Annual Filings and all continuous disclosure requirements have been satisfied and the Company receives an order from the BCSC revoking the FFCTO. The Company will make further announcements with respect to the status of the Annual Filings and the FFCTO as and when appropriate.

The Company continues to operate normally and does not expect any interruption to its operations during the FFCTO.

About Rektron Group Inc.

Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75), through its subsidiaries, is a global physical commodities trading and infrastructure company. Focused on delivering sustainable supply chain operations, across energy and metals commodity markets.

The Company's vertically integrated model combines physical commodity trading, logistics, structured financing, and risk management under one platform, enabling efficient and secure global trade. Through its core divisions, the Company is positioned at the intersection of industrial growth and the global energy transition.

Rektron is committed to driving long-term value through innovation, responsible resource management, and a strategic focus on circular economy principles and low-carbon solutions.

Please visit www.rektrongroup.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rektron's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rektron's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, other factors set forth under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended July 31, 2024 and dated November 25, 2024, and other continuous disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Rektron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rektron to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

For Further Information Contact:

Martyna Jovaisaite

Rektron Group Inc.

investorrelations@rektrongroup.com

(604) 359-5412

Contact Information:

Jigar Desai

CFO

jd@rektrongroup.com

SOURCE: Rektron Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rektron-announces-cease-trade-order-1106319