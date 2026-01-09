Rektron Group Inc.: Rektron Group Announces Grant of Order to Wind Up Subsidiaries and Resignation of a Director

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) ("Rektron" or the "Company"), a global commodity trading group with subsidiaries that specialise in trading energy, metals, and energy transition commodities, announces that the High Court of Justice delivered a judgment ordering the winding up of 61 Merchant Group Limited ("61 Merchant Group") and 37 AQ Merchants Limited ("37 AQ Merchants"), effective January 7, 2026.

In June 2025, the Administrators of Artis Loanco 1 PLC (a subsidiary of Artis Finance Ltd. ("Artis")), which was under administration) filed a winding-up petition (the "Petition") against the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries 61 Merchant Group (formerly DL Hudson Limited) and 37 AQ Merchants (formerly Rektron AQ Limited) ordering that 61 Merchant Group and 37 AQ Merchants commence winding-up proceedings.

The Petition was filed in connection with an ongoing trade dispute between Artis and 61 Merchant Group and 37 AQ Merchants. After Artis went into administration, the Administrators issued a statutory demand notice to 61 Merchant Group and 37 AQ Merchants for a sum of US$46,023,145.31. 61 Merchant Group and 37 AQ Merchants contested the demand notice and requested further information as 61 Merchant Group and 37 AQ Merchants were of the position that they did not owe the amount stated in the notice to Artis. Despite this, the Administrators proceeded to file the Petition. 61 Merchant Group and 37 AQ Merchants contested the claim and filed evidence to demonstrate that this amount was not payable to Artis.

Prior to the hearing in respect of the Petition, an injunction preventing the advertisement of the Petition was ordered, allowing constructive discussions between the Administrators and 61 Merchant Group and 37 AQ Merchants to continue. Throughout the period of the injunction, the Company maintained its legal position and believed, based on legal advice received, that they had reasonable grounds to seek dismissal of the Petition.

On November 11, 2025, the Insolvency and Companies Court in London delivered the judgment in favour of the Administrators and ordered that the winding up of 61 Merchant Group and 37 AQ Merchants pursuant to the Petition will not be struck and that any notice or advertisement of the judgement shall not take place before November 14, 2025. Following the delivery of the judgement, 61 Merchant Group, 37 AQ Merchants and the Administrators mutually agreed to an initial stay of the judgment (the "Stay") (including a prohibition on the public disclosure or advertisement of the Judgement) for a period of seven (7) days from the date of the judgement, which was further extended as agreed to by 61 Merchant Group, 37 AQ Merchants and the Administrators. The purpose of the Stay was to enable both parties to continue discussions regarding a mutually agreeable resolution. Discussions were ultimately unsuccessful, and the Petition was advertised on December 22, 2025.

On January 7, 2026, the High Court of Justice ruled in favour of Artis to wind up 61 Merchant Group and 37 AQ Merchants.

Following this final judgment, the Company assures its shareholders that it is working on a remediation and restructuring plan aimed at addressing the insolvency proceedings and preserving the Company's underlying value, subject to court and regulatory approval.

Additional information regarding the court proceedings and wind-down will be made available in due course.

Resignation of Director

The company further announces that Satyam Bhasin has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Bhasin for his valuable contributions and service to the Board and wishes him success in his future endeavors. The Company will assess the composition of its Board in order to appoint a replacement in due course.

About Rektron Group Inc.

Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U) (FRA:F75) through its subsidiaries is a global physical commodities trading and infrastructure company. Focused on delivering sustainable supply chain operations, across energy and metals commodity markets.

The Company's vertically integrated model combines physical commodity trading, logistics, structured financing, and risk management under one platform, enabling efficient and secure global trade. Through its core divisions the Company is positioned at the intersection of industrial growth and the global energy transition.

Rektron is committed to driving long-term value through innovation, responsible resource management, and a strategic focus on circular economy principles and low-carbon solutions.

