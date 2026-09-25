AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA", or the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) is today hosting a site visit for institutional investors and analysts across its consolidated Beatty Mining District in southern Nevada.

The visit provides on update on the Company's progress toward developing the newest major gold-producing district in the US, anchored first by the North Bullfrog Project and then the Tier-One Arthur Gold Project as the region's cornerstone.1

The presentation pack is available for download on the AngloGold Ashanti website at www.anglogoldashanti.com.

Endnotes

A Tier One asset is generally defined by AngloGold Ashanti as a large, long-life, low-cost operation or project, located in a stable and supportive jurisdiction, capable of generating strong free cash flow through commodity cycles and delivering sustained value to shareholders and host countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260925802019/en/

Contacts:

Media



Andrea Maxey

+61 08 9435 4603 +61 400 072 199

amaxey@aga.gold

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors



Andrea Maxey

+61 08 9435 4603 +61 400 072 199

amaxey@aga.gold

Yatish Chowthee

+27 11 637 6273 +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@aga.gold

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com