

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets improved on Friday amidst a dip in crude oil prices and an easing in bond yields. Ebbing rate hike expectations from the Federal Reserve also supported sentiment.



Expectations of a quarter percentage rate hike by the Fed in October has declined to 69 percent, from above 75 percent a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.



Wall Street Futures have gained more than a quarter percent. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has slipped amidst a rebound in the Japanese yen. Crude oil price benchmarks have declined more than a percent helped by reports that the U.S. and Iran were exploring a phased deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



Sovereign bond yields mostly eased. Gold has gained more than half a percent. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,495.10, up 0.28% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,728.30, up 0.31% Germany's DAX at 25,482.73, up 0.90% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,731.23, up 0.48% France's CAC 40 at 8,108.41, up 0.33% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,328.15, up 0.89% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,466.00, up 1.45% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,665.00, down 0.43% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,888.37, down 1.22% (Sep 24) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,510.09, down 1.01% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,080.92, up 0.90% (Sep 23)



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.12, down 0.16% EUR/USD at 1.1389, up 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3238, up 0.12% USD/JPY at 158.08, down 0.48% USD/CHF at 0.8296, up 0.22% AUD/USD at 0.7027, up 0.21%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.165%, up 0.04% Germany at 3.5923%, down 0.52% France at 4.665%, down 1.04% U.K. at 5.3487%, down 0.68% Japan at 3.078%, down 0.23%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $105.23, down 1.29% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $92.82, down 1.89% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,330.55, up 0.76% Silver Futures (Dec) at $65.13, up 1.76%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $84,570.60, up 1.58% Ethereum at $2,694.31, up 2.00% BNB at $775.30, up 0.84% XRP at $1.55, up 4.10% Solana at $117.56, up 2.98%



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