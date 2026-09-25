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LE

WKN: A40NDA | ISIN: US52474R2076 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.09.26 | 22:00
9,450 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEGACY EDUCATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEGACY EDUCATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKAMAI
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC100,12+0,17 %
APIMEDS PHARMACEUTICALS US INC7,225-1,83 %
GREENLAND ENERGY COMPANY5,530-0,18 %
LEGACY EDUCATION INC9,4500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.