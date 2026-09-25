In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (APUS) - up 26% at $6.33 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) - up 21% at $133.82 Greenland Energy Company (GLND) - up 14% at $6.09 Stablecoin Development Corporat (SDEV) - up 11% at $1.43 SVRN, Inc. (SVRN) - up 10% at $46.50 Prime Medicine, Inc. (PRME) - up 10% at $3.38 Greenland Mines Ltd (GRML) - up 9% at $16.27 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) - up 9% at $11.99 Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) - up 8% at $2.16 Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) - up 5% at $34.50

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY) - down 13% at $9.25 Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) - down 12% at $30.60 Profusa, Inc. (PFSA) - down 12% at $2.68 GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) - down 12% at $2.27 Decent Holding Inc. (DXST) - down 12% at $2.10 Springview Holdings Ltd (SPHL) - down 11% at $2.78 Everbright Digital Holding Limited (EDHL) - down 10% at $4.89 Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. (FOFO) - down 10% at $2.18 Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (LSE) - down 7% at $4.90 HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) - down 7% at $1.85

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 6:50 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX