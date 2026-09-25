Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLD) ("Vinland" or the "Company") further to its July 30, 2026, August 31, 2026, and September 17, 2026 news releases, the Company is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its $0.48 flow-through unit ("FT Unit") private placement financing (the "Financing").

The Company has issued 290,250 FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (the "FT Shares") and one non-flow through common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional non-flow through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue, for aggregate gross proceeds of $139,320.

The FT Shares entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In connection with this first tranche closing, the company has paid cash finders' fees totalling $2,368.80 and issued 3,135 non-transferable broker warrants, such warrants being exercisable at $0.70 for 2 years to Haywood Securities, StephenAvenue Securities, and 6132971 Canada Inc.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Financing was effected with three insiders of the Company subscribing for $47,040 -98,000 FT Units - that portion of the Financing a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61- 101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements set out in MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the transaction as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested party, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval under sections 5.7(1)(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 as, in addition to the foregoing, (i) neither the fair market value of the FT Units nor the consideration received in respect thereof from interested party exceeds $2,500,000, (ii) the Company has one or more independent directors who are not employees of the Company, and (iii) all of the independent directors have approved the transaction. Material change reports were not filed 21 days prior to the closing of the financing because insider participation had not been established at the time the financing was announced.

The proceeds raised from the FT units will be used to advance the lithium, cesium and tungsten potential of the company's Killick project, and the company will ensure that such Canadian exploration expenses qualify as a flow-through mining expenditure for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to the exploration of the company's exploration projects.

The Financing remains subject to final Exchange approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Vinland Lithium Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

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