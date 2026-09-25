REV Exploration Corp.: REV Commences Drill Program Targeting Helium in Northern Great Plains

First well to test stacked Devonian and Cambrian Helium reservoir targets at Aden

New REV Video: Why Helium Matters

https://youtu.be/V8IOCW8YyBo

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. ("REV" or the "Company") (TSXV: REVX; OTCID: REVFF; FSE: 7FF) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Company's 100%-owned Aden Dome Project along the Alberta-Montana border, marking the launch of a planned multi-well drill program targeting potential new Helium discoveries in the Northern Great Plains with a major focus on Montana.

Highlights

Aden Dome's combination of deep structural architecture, potential migration pathways, stacked porous reservoir intervals and structural closure forms the basis of REV's discovery model for this advanced prospect located along a known Helium fairway;

Drilling at Aden will test stacked Devonian Beaverhill Lake carbonates and the deeper Basal Cambrian sandstone within a seismically defined four-way structural closure;

The deeper Basal Cambrian and Precambrian basement complex also offer Natural Hydrogen potential beyond the primary Helium objectives.



Mr. Jordan Potts, REV CEO, commented: "The drill bit is now turning, and a new chapter for REV is officially underway. Everything our team has been building, from our land packages to a series of compelling priority drill targets, has positioned REV as a leading Helium-focused opportunity serving America's Northern Great Plains and southernmost Alberta. From Aden, we'll move 20 miles southwest to our 6,171-acre West Butte Project where we have started the process of permitting multiple wells with the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation."

Drilling at Aden 12-4-1-9W4 is being carried out by Savanna Drilling Rig #416, a Super Single that just completed Lawson 2, Lawson 3, and Lawson 4 in south-central Saskatchewan for MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF). REV is in a technical collaboration with MAX Power and continues to own 6 million shares of the company.

Figure 1: Savanna Drill Rig #416 at Aden Dome





About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America's Northern Great Plains and southernmost Alberta along the Montana border. The Company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 10,600 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta-Montana border, including the Aden Dome Project. REV also owns 6 million shares of MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) and 12.4 million shares of Major Gold Corp., a private company that is pursuing a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Unit 220 - 1060 Manhattan Dr.

Kelowna, BC V1Y 9X9

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

info@revexploration.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the drilling of the Aden Well, including its planned total depth, target intervals and formation evaluation program; the timing of laboratory analysis and the reporting of results; the permitting and drilling of wells at West Butte; the advancement, prioritization and evaluation of exploration prospects; the geological potential of the Company's properties, including for Helium and Natural Hydrogen; the proposed listing of Major Gold Corp. on the TSX Venture Exchange; and the Company's future business strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations and reasonable assumptions as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the availability of drilling equipment, technical personnel and service providers; operating and weather conditions; the accuracy and reliability of geological, geophysical and other technical information; the Company's ability to obtain required permits and financing on reasonable terms if required; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to mineral and natural gas exploration and development, including the risk that exploration or drilling results may not confirm geological interpretations or expectations; risks inherent in drilling operations, including mechanical failure, hole instability, cost overruns, delays and accidents; the risk that the Aden Well may not reach its planned total depth or may not encounter reservoir, Helium or Natural Hydrogen in any target interval; the risk that gas indications may not be confirmed by laboratory analysis or testing; the speculative nature of early-stage exploration properties; permitting, land tenure, environmental compliance, regulatory and community relations risks; commodity price volatility; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; access to capital; dilution; reliance on key personnel, third-party consultants and contractors; and general economic, market, political and social uncertainties. Investors should review the risk factors and other disclosure contained in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f1303e3-7266-4b74-a6f6-f92b9db8d81f

