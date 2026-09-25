

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Justice Department has announced a $25 million funding to support state, local, and tribal governments to protect American citizens from being victimized, harmed, or killed by violent criminal illegal immigrants.



Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the 'Assisting Neighborhoods and Governments with Enforcement of Laws,' or ANGEL Grant Program at the inaugural Attorney General's Summit on Victims of Violent Crime.



'This funding opportunity is a way for local law enforcement to honor victims and counter the dangerous sanctuary policies that have decimated public safety in so many states,' said Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward, Jr. 'The Trump Administration and this Department of Justice want to ensure local law enforcement have the resources they need to ensure the deaths of innocent Americans never happen again. To the departments whose states have failed to provide you with the support you need to conduct law enforcement or immigration enforcement and to protect your communities from murders and trafficking: this program is for you.'



The funding must be used by local law enforcement for locating and apprehending aliens who have committed a crime under federal, state, or local law, in addition to being unlawfully present in the United States.



The local law enforcement agencies will collect and analyze investigative information within the United States to counter gang or other criminal activity; investigate and prosecute crimes and drug and human trafficking crimes committed by aliens within the United States; and temporarily arrest criminal immigrants.



Local governments can use the fund for vehicle maintenance, logistics, transportation, and other support provided to law enforcement agencies by a state agency to enhance the ability to locate and apprehend aliens who have committed crimes, in addition to being unlawfully present in the United States.



'Eligible local law enforcement Awards from this program will be used to support significant participation in and support of Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) activities and other DOJ efforts to combat gangs, cartels, and other violent crime,' the Department of Justice said in a press release.



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